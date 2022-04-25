TURK & COMPANY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ROSENBERG LPA BY KNOX CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC

DENVER, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client Rosenberg LPA has been acquired by Knox Capital Holdings LLC. Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to Rosenberg LPA.

Rosenberg LPA is the largest and pre-eminent real estate document preparation firm in the United States, operating in all 50 states and D.C.

"This is another milestone achievement for our team and highlights our growing practice as financial advisors to large businesses ancillary to and supporting the title industry. Every real estate transaction requires specialized documentation and Rosenberg LPA leads this essential industry utility. The combination of Rosenberg LPA and Bundle, a Knox portfolio company, creates a best-in-class powerhouse," said Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company. "Rosenberg and Bundle are industry pioneers and together can seize the large market opportunity before them," said Alex Gregor, Founder and Partner of Knox Capital Holdings.

Turk & Co is a real estate industry Mergers and Acquisition firm with global reach that specializes in evaluating, buying and selling title insurance agencies, title insurance underwriters and ancillary businesses. The Turk & Co team is comprised of seasoned Investment Bankers as well as experienced Title Professionals who have built and sold agencies themselves. Turk & Co is involved in more title insurance industry mergers and acquisition transactions than any other independent Investment Bank in the country.

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Turk & Company is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

SOURCE Turk & Co.