Turk & Company Announces Acquisition of Timios, Inc. by Timios Acquisition, LLC

News provided by

Turk & Co.

17 Jul, 2023, 15:22 ET

DENVER, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client, Timios, Inc, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), has been acquired by Timios Acquisition, LLC.

Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to Timios, Inc.

Timios provides title & settlement, appraisal management, and REO title/closing services in 46 states + D.C.

Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company, said, "This achievement represents yet another significant milestone for us. It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Timios, and we take immense pride in having delivered such an excellent outcome for all stakeholders involved."

Looking ahead with anticipation, Matthew Golden, the President and CEO of Timios, shares his excitement, stating, "This next chapter holds tremendous potential for us. Over the past two decades, Timios has continuously grown and diversified its operations. With certain business channels experiencing rapid expansion, this acquisition will propel our growth to unprecedented levels. We are immensely grateful to Turk & Co for their invaluable industry insights and guidance."

Turk & Co is a real estate industry Mergers and Acquisition firm with global reach that specializes in evaluating, buying and selling title insurance agencies, title insurance underwriters and ancillary businesses.

To learn more, please contact us at [email protected] or 310 294 9199. 

Howard Turk
Managing Director
Turk & Company

Direct: 310 294 9199
Mobile: 714 655 7714
Email: [email protected] 
www.TurkandCo.com

SOURCE Turk & Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.