Turk & Company Announces Acquisition of Timios, Inc. by Timios Acquisition, LLC

DENVER, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client, Timios, Inc, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), has been acquired by Timios Acquisition, LLC.

Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to Timios, Inc.

Timios provides title & settlement, appraisal management, and REO title/closing services in 46 states + D.C.

Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company, said, "This achievement represents yet another significant milestone for us. It has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Timios, and we take immense pride in having delivered such an excellent outcome for all stakeholders involved."

Looking ahead with anticipation, Matthew Golden, the President and CEO of Timios, shares his excitement, stating, "This next chapter holds tremendous potential for us. Over the past two decades, Timios has continuously grown and diversified its operations. With certain business channels experiencing rapid expansion, this acquisition will propel our growth to unprecedented levels. We are immensely grateful to Turk & Co for their invaluable industry insights and guidance."

Turk & Co is a real estate industry Mergers and Acquisition firm with global reach that specializes in evaluating, buying and selling title insurance agencies, title insurance underwriters and ancillary businesses.

