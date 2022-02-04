TURK & COMPANY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIDENT ABSTRACT TITLE AGENCY, LLC BY OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP.

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turk and Company, announced today that its client OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:"OCFC"), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. has signed an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Trident Abstract Title Agency, LLC ("Trident") with the right to acquire 100%. The transaction is expected to close on March 1, 2022. Upon closing, Trident will operate as an independent subsidiary of the Company. Turk and Company served as the exclusive investment banker to OceanFirst.

"This is a milestone achievement for our team and highlights our growing practice as financial advisors to public companies who seek title expertise as part of Investment Banking," said Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk and Company.