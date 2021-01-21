Turk & Company Expands Core Team and Staff

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to increased demand for use of its Mergers and Acquisitions title insurance agency and underwriter purchase and sale platform, Turk & Company is expanding its core team and staff.

Additions to the management team include Steve Donelson, Esq., MBA, LLM, Managing Director.

Further bio details are posted on the Team page of our website.

With these new team members, Turk & Company will be the largest full-service Investment Bank in the US focused solely and exclusively on the title industry.

The recent additions will help facilitate an increase in operations and services.

"It took us a long time to find the ideal people in terms of skill sets, relevant experience, alignment of values and being the right fit for our clients, but we are delighted with our new look team," said Howard Turk, Founder and Managing Director of Turk & Company.

"It is very exciting to be joining teams with Turk & Company. Howard Turk is preeminent in his industry and very experienced in his operations. Most importantly our team of very talented and experienced folks are glad to be able to work together to provide an enhanced experience for our most important asset – our Clients," said Steve Donelson, Managing Director.

To learn more, please contact us at [email protected] or 310 294 9199.

Turk & Co. is a title industry centric M&A firm with global reach that specializes in selling title companies, large and small. We KNOW title. Our process always involves a thorough evaluation of a seller's business by experienced title professionals (much more than simply looking at the P/L and financials). We work closely with our clients to understand their objectives and build the right strategy to achieve a successful and meaningful exit. The professionals at Turk & Company have decades of experience in helping business owners evaluate all aspects of the buy and sale process.

Howard Turk

Turk & Company

Direct: 310 294 9199

Mobile: 714 655 7714

Email: [email protected]

www.TurkandCo.com

SOURCE Turk & Company

