Türk Telekom and Odine cooperate to work on Cloud Native Strategic Transformation for 5G

Türk Telekom, the founder, and developer of Turkey's communication infrastructure, is signing partnerships that will strengthen the local and national ecosystem, as well as its collaborations with the world's leading technology companies. Before the GSMA Mobile World Congress, where technology giants meet in Barcelona, Spain, Türk Telekom announced the local companies it will cooperate with to shape the future with 5G and new generation technologies.

Ümit Önal, CEO at Türk Telekom made the following statement on the subject: "As Türk Telekom, we focus on developing local products and projects that will create added value for the country's economy and accelerate national development. To that end, we aim to demonstrate their potential in the global arena by providing strong collaborations with local technology initiatives. As Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company, our aim is to make our country ready for Industry 4.0 and to make Turkey one of the countries that have a say in 5G. We are very happy to develop partnerships with local brands in the transformations we have made in our infrastructure and services, especially while developing projects in the fields of 5G, software-defined networks, internet of things, smart cities, new-generation information technologies, and artificial intelligence."

Türk Telekom and Odine are jointly testing containerized architectures and working together to integrate and manage solutions on these platforms. Alper Tunga Burak, CEO of Odine, said: "At a time when telecommunications service providers are going through a crucial digital transformation process, cloud-native virtualization solutions form the foundation of this process.

Cloud-native solutions enable Telecom operators to be leading technology providers, powering technologies such as IoT, 5G, Edge Computing, AI/ML, and not only for Operators but also for Enterprise businesses. We are proud to be contributing to the digital transformation of our country's telecommunication infrastructure through our strategic partnership with Türk Telekom."

About Türk Telekom Group

Türk Telekom, with more than 180 years of history, is the first integrated telecommunications operator in Turkey. In 2015, Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. adopted a "customer-oriented" and integrated structure in order to respond to the rapidly changing communication and technology needs of customers in the most powerful and accurate way, while maintaining the legal entities of TT Mobil İletişim Hizmetleri A.Ş. and TTNET A.Ş. intact and adhering to the rules and regulations to which they are subject. Having a wide service network and product range in the fields of individual and corporate services, Türk Telekom unified its mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under the single "Türk Telekom" brand as of January 2016.

"Turkey's Multiplay Provider" Türk Telekom has 16.9 million fixed access lines, 14.3 million broadband, 2.9 million TV and 24.0 million mobile subscribers as of December 31, 2021. Türk Telekom Group Companies provide services in all 81 cities of Turkey with 35,868 employees with the vision of introducing new technologies to Turkey and accelerating Turkey's transformation into an information society.

https://www.turktelekom.com.tr/

About Odine

Odine is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Telecom Core & Edge Network Function Virtualization with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds.

Odine also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula® and Odine Orion® enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai and Lahore.

www.odine.com

