Turkcell deploys a unified Cloud Native Infrastructure with Odine and Red Hat

ISTANBUL, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkcell, Turkey's first digital operator takes a step forward and continues its digital transformation by deploying commercial Cloud Native Infrastructure clusters with Odine utilizing Red Hat OpenShift.

Turkcell has already started its digital transformation journey with a unified virtualization platform with Odine and Red Hat OpenStack 4 years ago and already virtualized its mobile core network more than 75%. Currently, more than 8 Tbps of traffic runs through the platform mainly belongs to mission critical services of Turkcell core network. Deployment itself is the biggest unified virtualization platform in EMEA region.

Turkcell, Odine and Red Hat completed the deployment of unified Cloud Native infrastructure, Red Hat OpenShift and onboarding process of containerized network functions rapidly utilizing the experience of the companies have developed during last 4 years. Red Hat OpenShift Platform will provide a scalable, flexible foundation for Turkcell Telco Cloud, an open solution with commercially-proven reliability, automation and robust security for deploying network functions.

Turkcell will also manage, automate and orchestrate the services over the Cloud Native and Virtualization platforms via Management and orchestration framework that Turkcell and Odine have already deployed.

"Our unified virtualization platform has added great flexibility and TCO advantage to us during our digitalization journey in the Core Network domain. Turkcell has developed unparalleled expertise about virtualization of critical domains like Core Network with Odine and Red Hat. As the next step, we have commercially deployed a cloud native infrastructure which will be the foundation that will enable us to realize the full potential of digital transformation, providing automated, reliable, faster new services," said Dr. Gediz Sezgin, Chief Technology Officer of Turkcell.

"We are proud to continue the digital transformation with Turkcell as the Integrator of the Cloud Native Core Infrastructure. Unified Cloud Native Infrastructure will be one of the most significant milestones in the operator's digital transformation journey," said Alper Tunga Burak, CEO at Odine.

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 4 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY35.9 billion revenue in FY21 with total assets of TRY70.7 billion as of December 31, 2021. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey.

https://www.turkcell.com.tr/

About Odine

Odine is a leading Systems Integrator focusing on Tier-1 Telecom Core & Edge Network Function Virtualization with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of private & hybrid Telco Clouds.

Odine also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure built on Odine Nebula® and Odine Orion® enabling a powerful suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications as PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs, Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators and MNOs in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA and UK, and regional offices in Istanbul, London, Prague, Dubai and Lahore.

www.odine.com

About Red Hat

Innovation is the core of open source. Red Hat customers use open source technologies to change not only their own organizations, but also entire industries and markets. Red Hat Innovators in the Open proudly showcases how our customers use enterprise open-source solutions to solve their toughest business challenges

http://www.redhat.com/

