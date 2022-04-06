Turkey B2C e-Commerce Market Report 2022 Featuring Alibaba, Amazon, CEVA Logistics, eBay, Getir, GittiGidiyor, Hepsiburada, Rocket Internet, & Trendyol

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey B2C e-Commerce Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This publication provides insights into the current state and future trends of online retail sales in Turkey. During the first half of 2021, B2C e-Commerce sales value in Turkey hit its highest point in May 2021.

Retail sales in Turkey represented over a half of e-Commerce operations in 2020

Between 2019 and 2020 and beyond, online retailing in Turkey has experienced significant growth. In particular, the total value of online sales increased significantly by more than 65% from 2019 to 2020.

In addition, retail sales in Turkey accounted for more than half of e-Commerce sales in 2020. In the first half of 2021, the online sales value in Turkey experienced an over 70% surge compared to the same period in 2020. Furthermore, the B2C e-Commerce market in Turkey is projected to exceed 400 billion euros in 2021 and double in 2022, confirming the high prevalence of online shopping in the country.

Another notable detail: Turkey is projected to have the highest compound annual growth rate in e-Commerce sales from 2020 to 2024 compared to other major markets around the world.

Mobile devices accounted for almost 3 in 5 of e-Commerce sales in Turkey in H1 2021

In Turkey, mobile commerce is experiencing a growth boom, with a significant share of the country's online shoppers preferring to make purchases by mobile devices.

In the first half of 2021, the mobile platform represented nearly 3 out of 5 online sales in Turkey. Moreover, more than half of Internet users surveyed in the third quarter of 2020 made an online purchase using a mobile device.

In 2021, the most common product category purchased online in the country was "clothing, shoes and accessories," followed by delivery from restaurants, fast food chains, catering services and food or drink from stores or meal kit suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Overview & International Comparisons

B2C e-Commerce Overview and International Comparisons, January 2021

e-Commerce Sales Compound Annual Growth Rate, in % Year-on-Year Change, 2020 - 2024f

Internet Penetration in Turkey , Compared to Selected Countries in Europe , in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2020

, Compared to Selected Countries in , in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2020 Online Shopper Penetration in Turkey , Compared to Selected Countries in Europe , in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2019

3. Trends

Breakdown of e-Commerce Sales by Destination and Origin, in TRY billion, in %, 2020

Breakdown of Platforms Used in Online Shopping, by Mobile, Web and Mobile Web, in %, H1 2021

Shopping Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2020

Weekly Hours Spent on Shopping Apps, in millions, by Weeks, December 29th, 2019 & December 27th, 2020

4. Sales & Shares

B2C e-Commerce Sales, in TRY billion, Number of B2C e-Commerce Transactions, in billions, 2019 & 2020

B2C e-Commerce Sales Value Distribution, by Month, in TRY billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021

B2C e-Commerce Sales Value, in TRY billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Share of B2C e-Commerce, in % of Total Retail, Jan 2020 - June 2021

- Breakdown of e-Commerce Sales by Retail and Wholesales, in %, 2020

Breakdown of B2C e-Commerce Purchases, by Domestic, From Abroad, Other Countries in Turkey , in %, H1 2021

5. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2021

Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2020 & 2021

Breakdown of the Time of Last Online Purchase, in % of Individuals, 2020 & 2021

Online Shopper Penetration, by Gender, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2021

6. Products

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, Q1 2020 & Q1 2021

Top Online Shopping Categories, by B2C e-Commerce Value, in TRY billion, H1 2021

7. Payment

Value of Domestic and International Transactions with Domestic Cards, in TRY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2019 - Q3 2021

Number of Domestic and International Transactions with Domestic Cards, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, Q1 2019 - Q3 2021

8. Delivery

Problems Encountered When Buying via a Website/App, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

9. Players

B2C e-Commerce Player Overview, January 2022

Top 5 Marketplace Websites, incl. Web Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, September 2021

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

CEVA Logistics

eBay Inc.

Getir

GittiGidiyor

Hepsiburada

Rocket Internet SE

Trendyol

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0xuf6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets