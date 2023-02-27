Turkey Data Center Market Report 2023-2027: The Shift from the On-premises Model to the Cloud and Colocation Facilities is Key to Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Data Center Market By Solution (IT Infrastructure, General Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure and Other Infrastructure), By Type (Corporate and Web Hosting), By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Turkey data center market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The primary drivers for the Turkey data center market are the shift from the on-premises model to the cloud and colocation facilities and the digitization of the prominent industry verticals.

Turkey's strong economic position and favorable geographical location, along with cultural ties with the Middle East and European countries, are expected to bring more businesses to set up their facilities in Turkey.

Also, the booming IT industry and the growing awareness about the effective utilization of data for business growth are expected to boost the growth of Turkey data center market over the next five years.



Advantages of Setting up Data Center Facilities Drives the Market Growth



Organizations are constantly looking for solutions to lower operational and maintenance costs. Datacenter servers, racks, power tariffs, and HVAC systems increase the operational costs for an organization. Organizations have started to prefer to avail the services of data centers instead of investing in capital and power.

Turkey data center is emerging, and with the rise in the organizations who prefer to opt for data centers acts as a positive factor for the market. Data centers spend a significant amount of their money setting up the data center infrastructure and installing power systems.

By availing of data center services, organizations can focus on methods to increase the workplace's productivity. Data centers improve redundancy and flexibility, streamline critical infrastructure, and utilize IT sources more effectively. It can help the firm achieve higher energy efficiencies and provide enhanced security to an organization's sensitive information.

The advantages and cost-effectiveness of the data center are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Turkey data center in the forecast period.



Favorable Government Policies Support the High Market Growth



The government is investing hefty amounts in the development of top-class infrastructure to make it capable of handling cloud architecture and IoT and Big Data applications.

The concerned authorities in Turkey have launched an initiative to develop the data center sector in which they offered a reduction of 30 percent in energy bills for up to 10 years. The condition on which the offer was based on that the future projects should meet the minimum requirement of 5,000 sq m of white space and must be designed according to Tier III level standards.

The government is also providing sales tax incentives based on economic development and operations of the data center facility. Free Zones are developed to attract investments with several tax incentives. The advantages of the free zone are 100% exemption from customs and other assorted duties and stamp duty for applicable documents.

Organized Industrial Zones are designed to provide a friendly working environment with ready-to-use infrastructure and social facilities. World Bank has launched a project which will aid Organized Industrial Zones to become more technologically advanced and efficient by working on the infrastructure development of these zones.

Turkey has 346 Organized Industrial Zones across 81 countries expected to attract data center operators to set up their facilities in Turkey. Technology Development Zones (TDZ) are the areas that are designed to attract high-end investments in high-technology fields and support research and development activities. There are 84 Technology Development Zones in Turkey, out of which 63 are operational, and the rest are under construction.

