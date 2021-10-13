Turkey Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 902.7 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Turkey data center market report.

Turkey data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.24% during the period 2020−2026. Turkey data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 18 existing data centers and 3 upcoming facilities spread across Istanbul, Ankara, and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Turkey is an emerging data center market, with factors such as a unique geographic location, strong economic and cultural ties with the Middle East and Europe , increased growth in digitization, IT development, shift from on-premise to cloud and colocation facilities, and data localization requirements acting as the major drivers.

is an emerging data center market, with factors such as a unique geographic location, strong economic and cultural ties with the and , increased growth in digitization, IT development, shift from on-premise to cloud and colocation facilities, and data localization requirements acting as the major drivers. Global colocation providers such as Equinix and Telehouse along with telecom operators such as Telecom Italia Sparkle, Turkcell, Vodafone, Turk Telekom, and Teknotel Telekom are some of the main data center service providers in the market. In addition, the market has a presence of small to medium sized hosting providers.

Istanbul is a major market in the country, with 20 third-party colocation facilities contributing to around 75% of the existing power capacity. Cities such as Ankara , Bursa, Denizli, Izmir, and Corlu are also expected to witness further growth in coming years.

is a major market in the country, with 20 third-party colocation facilities contributing to around 75% of the existing power capacity. Cities such as , Bursa, Denizli, Izmir, and Corlu are also expected to witness further growth in coming years. In 2021, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded a grant to the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality to support digital transformation in Turkey . The grant will fund the required technical assistance to expand Istanbul's data centers and establish an Analytics Center of Excellence (ACoE).

. The grant will fund the required technical assistance to expand data centers and establish an Analytics Center of Excellence (ACoE). Turkey has over 340 Organized Industrial Zones (OIZs), contributing over 30% of the country's exports, employing over 2 million people. In January 2021 , the World Bank announced an investment plan of around $300 million to further develop these OIZs.

has over 340 Organized Industrial Zones (OIZs), contributing over 30% of the country's exports, employing over 2 million people. In , the World Bank announced an investment plan of around to further develop these OIZs. The government Renewable Energy Vision 2023 expects to supply around 30% or 160,000 GWh of the total demand of around 530,000 GWh from renewable energy. The government launched the Renewable Energy Resources Area (YEKA) scheme, through which it plans to increase the renewable energy share in the country.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Turkey

Facilities Covered (Existing): 18



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 3



Coverage: 5 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Turkey

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 11 IT infrastructure providers, 11 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 5 data center investors

Turkey Data Center Market – Segmentation

Increasing investments in data centers and the entry of global cloud service providers in the country are likely to be major factors for the growth of the IT infrastructure market. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems expect to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT-related technology.

Lithium-ion batteries will slowly replace VRLA battery-based UPS systems in Turkey , thereby decreasing data center OPEX. Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from data center operators.

, thereby decreasing data center OPEX. Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from data center operators. In Turkey , data center operators are likely to use air-based cooling techniques as it supports free cooling depending on the areas and the city. Equinix IL2 data center facility is equipped with air-cooled chillers with CRAC units in data halls with N+1 redundancy.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Turkey Data Center Market – Dynamics

To attract data center operators, the Turkey government provides several investment and sales tax incentives. Most of tax incentives are based on economic development, where incentives are focused on effective data center operations and investments, thereby driving the demand during the forecast period. Free Zones (FZ) are designed to attract investments with several tax incentives. For instance, there are over 20 FZ across the country that offer 100% exemption from the real estate tax, 100% exemption from customs duties and other assorted duties, import permit for second-hand, used machinery, among others. Technology Development Zones (TDZ) are designed to attract investments in high-technology fields. There are over 80 TDZ across the country. Some tax incentives for TDZs include profits derived from software development, R&D, and design activities exempted from income and corporate taxes until December 31, 2023. Organized Industrial Zones (OIZ) are designed to allow companies to operate within an investor-friendly environment with ready-to-use infrastructure and social facilities. There are over 320 OIZ across the country and some incentives include no VAT for land acquisitions, exemption from real estate duty for five years, starting from the date of completion of the plant construction and so on.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Cloud Computing Boosting Market Growth

Big Data and IoT fueling Data Centers Demand

5G Technology fueling Data Center Deployments

Increased Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources

Turkey Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region(Area and Power Capacity)

Istanbul



Ankara



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

Juniper Networks

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Anel Group

Arup

Deerns

Enmar Engineering

Hill International

Mace

Manco Architects

Prota Engineering

Palmet International

RED Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

EAE

Eaton

Grundfos

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

Equinix

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Turkcell

Turk Telekom

