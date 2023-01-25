Turkey freight and logistics market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the Turkey freight and logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,304.01 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Turkey Freight and Logistics Market 2023-2027

Freight and logistics market in Turkey - Five forces

The freight and logistics market in Turkey is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Freight and logistics market in Turkey – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Freight and logistics market in Turkey - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on delivery mode (road, rail, maritime, and air), service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and value-added services), and end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others).

The road segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. On-road vehicles are the most preferred mode of transportation. The e-commerce industry is one of the key drivers of the road freight segment. Turkey is one of the most popular e-commerce marketplaces in Europe and attracts domestic as well as international businesses. The e-commerce industry in Turkey is expanding at a fast rate, and the country is expected to become a global powerhouse in this industry during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Freight and logistics market in Turkey – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth of the e-commerce industry in Turkey is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. The country has several major e-commerce players. For instance, Trendyol, an e-commerce platform based in Turkey , had a revenue of USD 3.2 billion in 2021.

, had a revenue of in 2021. In addition, 40% of the Turkish population bought at least one product online in 2021.

Fashion is the largest segment in the country, accounting for 42% of the e-commerce revenue.

The growth of the e-commerce industry will increase the demand for freight and logistics services, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the freight and logistics market in Turkey during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of multimodal transportation is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Multimodal transportation uses different modes of transport under a single bill of lading.

It has various advantages, such as a single contract, reduction of risk or loss or damage of goods and personnel, tracking of goods at a single point, and decrease in the number of documents handled.

The convenience offered to shippers while transporting goods through multimodal transportation is expected to support the growth of the freight and logistics market in Turkey during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

High infrastructure cost is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Shipping goods through intermodal transportation requires high investments, which include the installation of gantry cranes and other heavy-duty cranes necessary to lift containers at different ports while changing the mode of transport. For example, whenever a container arrives at a seaport, it should be transferred on either a flatbed, rail, or truck.

Necessary investments for rail and road access are also required. For example, a seaport should have a rail line so that railways can transport goods to and from the seaport.

Similarly, roads are for trucks to easily access these ports.

The high investments are often delayed and time-consuming, which has a negative impact on the demand for freight logistics.

Hence, high infrastructure cost requirements are expected to impede the growth of the freight logistics market in Turkey during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Turkey freight and logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the freight and logistics market in Turkey between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the freight and logistics market in Turkey and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of freight and logistics market Turkey vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The freight logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 319.65 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (road, maritime, rail, and air), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The freight brokerage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 15.95 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled freight, and others), mode of transportation (road, inland waterways and coastal shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Turkey Freight and Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,304.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.7 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Alfares Lojistik, ATA Freight, BATI INNOVATIVE LOGISTICS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, KARINCA Lojistik AS, KITA Logistics, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Mars Logistics, Netlog Logistics, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Omsan Lojistik AS, ORAS, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Chart on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Turkey : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Freight and logistics market in Turkey 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Freight and logistics market in Turkey 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Delivery mode Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Delivery mode Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Service Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Delivery Mode - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Delivery Mode



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Delivery Mode

6.3 Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Road - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Road - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Rail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Rail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Rail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Rail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 39: Chart on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Maritime - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Maritime - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Air - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 43: Chart on Air - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Air - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Air - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Air - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Delivery Mode

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Delivery Mode ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Service

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Service - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Service

7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Warehousing and distribution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Value-added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Value-added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Value-added services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Value-added services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Value-added services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Service ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 65: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 67: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 89: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 90: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

Exhibit 97: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Overview



Exhibit 98: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key news



Exhibit 100: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P - Segment focus

12.4 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 102: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: C H Robinson Worldwide Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 CEVA Logistics AG

Exhibit 107: CEVA Logistics AG - Overview



Exhibit 108: CEVA Logistics AG - Business segments



Exhibit 109: CEVA Logistics AG - Key news



Exhibit 110: CEVA Logistics AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: CEVA Logistics AG - Segment focus

12.6 DB Schenker

Exhibit 112: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 113: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 114: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: DB Schenker - Segment focus

12.7 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 116: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

12.8 Ekol Lojistik AS

Exhibit 120: Ekol Lojistik AS - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ekol Lojistik AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ekol Lojistik AS - Key offerings

12.9 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG

Exhibit 123: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG - Key offerings

12.10 KARINCA Lojistik AS

Exhibit 126: KARINCA Lojistik AS - Overview



Exhibit 127: KARINCA Lojistik AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: KARINCA Lojistik AS - Key offerings

12.11 KITA Logistics

Exhibit 129: KITA Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 130: KITA Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: KITA Logistics - Key offerings

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 132: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

12.13 Mars Logistics

Exhibit 136: Mars Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mars Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mars Logistics - Key offerings

12.14 Netlog Logistics

Exhibit 139: Netlog Logistics - Overview



Exhibit 140: Netlog Logistics - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Netlog Logistics - Key offerings

12.15 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 142: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Omsan Lojistik AS

Exhibit 146: Omsan Lojistik AS - Overview



Exhibit 147: Omsan Lojistik AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Omsan Lojistik AS - Key offerings

12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 149: XPO Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: XPO Logistics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: XPO Logistics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: XPO Logistics Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio