Turkey Hill Appoints Tim Hopkins As Chief Executive Officer And John Cox As Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

LANCASTER, Pa., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill LLC ("Turkey Hill" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels, announced today that Tim Hopkins has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds John Cox, who will continue to work closely with the Company as its newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Cox stated, "It has been a great source of pride to see Turkey Hill develop into an industry leader over my 34-year career with the company. I am confident that Turkey Hill will thrive under Tim's leadership. I look forward to remaining closely involved with the company and working to continue to expand the organization with talented leaders who will support our continued growth."

Mr. Hopkins joins Turkey Hill with more than 35 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently serving as CEO of ice cream novelties business PLM Operations, the parent company of La Michoacana. Previously, Mr. Hopkins spent 17 years within the Friendly's Ice Cream organization, most recently as the company's President & General Manager. Mr. Hopkins' other prior experiences include leadership positions at The Dannon Company, Bestfoods, and The Pillsbury Company.

Mr. Hopkins added, "Turkey Hill has a leading reputation in the industry within both branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks, providing best-in-class products and service to its blue-chip customers and valued consumers. I am thrilled to join the company as CEO and look forward to collaborating with the team to grow Turkey Hill's presence nationwide. I thank John for his leadership of the organization through the company's significant growth in recent years and look forward to working closely with him to continue Turkey Hill's exciting growth in the future."

ABOUT TURKEY HILL LLC

Founded in 1931 and located in the rich farming country of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. Over the past 20 years, Turkey Hill has doubled in size and now sells products nationwide and internationally.

Turkey Hill believes part of its corporate responsibility is to be a good steward of its resources, community, and the world, and is actively defining and implementing green initiatives to cut down on waste, reduce packaging, and minimize outputs into the environment. In 2019, Turkey Hill's Conestoga facility paired existing wind power with hydroelectric energy to become powered by 100% renewable energy. Find out more at www.turkeyhill.com/about/green.

Turkey Hill was acquired by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital in April 2019. Turkey Hill LLC is not affiliated with The Kroger Co. or Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

For more information about Turkey Hill, visit www.turkeyhill.com, or follow Turkey Hill on Twitter or Facebook.

