Turkey Hill Elevates Late Night Snacking with a New Line of Seven Indulgent Ice Creams

CONESTOGA, Pa., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill, one of America's favorite ice cream brands, excitedly enters an entirely new category to its brand portfolio – introducing new Late Night Ice Cream packaged perfectly for personal indulgence. To celebrate on National Ice Cream Day (July 21), Turkey Hill will be popping up in the East Village in New York City (aka the Late Night Snacking Hub!) to give away free samples of the new flavors just as those Late Night summer cravings hit!

Turkey Hill’s NEW Late Night Ice Cream.

The brand uncovered that 94%1 of personal ice cream consumers indulge in the evening, after dinner, and late night. This insight inspired the creation of seven new decadent flavors including:

Ultimate Cookie Overload: Made with Turkey Hill premium cookie dough flavored ice cream swirled with a cookie crumb swirl and packed with chocolate chip cookie dough.

Cherry Chocolate Chunk: Made with Turkey Hill premium cherry flavored ice cream with cherry chunks and rich chocolate flakes.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup: Made with Turkey Hill premium chocolate ice cream swirled with peanut butter and loaded with chocolate peanut butter cups.

Brownie Batter Cookie Dough: Made with Turkey Hill premium brownie batter flavored ice cream swirled with a cookie crumb swirl and loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.

Buttery Southern Pecan Pie: Made with Turkey Hill premium butter pecan flavored ice cream swirled with sweet caramel and piled with pie crust pieces.

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Espresso: Made with Turkey Hill premium mocha chocolate ice cream with choco espresso chips and a sea salt caramel swirl.

Mint Chocolate Cookie: Made with Turkey Hill premium mint ice cream with crumbled chocolate cookie pieces and a cookie crumb swirl.

"Our new line of Late Night Premium ice cream was crafted to satisfy consumers' ultimate late night cravings." said Brittany Smith, Director of Marketing at Turkey Hill. "Packed full with delicious mix-ins and rich swirls, it's perfect for indulgence anytime, anywhere, because CRAVINGS HAVE NO CURFEW!™ That's why we're bringing our new delicious flavors to the late night snacking hub, New York City's East Village on National Ice Cream Day."

To get their own taste of the new flavors, ice cream fans can visit 12 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10003 from 6pm to midnight on July 21 to pick up a free Late Night Ice Cream from Turkey Hill while supplies last!

All seven of the satisfying Late Night ice cream flavors will be available at select retailers including Food Lion, ShopRite, Giant Food Stores, Turkey Hill Minit Markets, and more starting this July. Fans can also stop by the Turkey Hill Experience in Columbia, PA to pick up the flavors as well as exclusive Late Night merchandise, including t-shirts, pajama pants, magnets and more!

ABOUT TURKEY HILL

Turkey Hill is one of the leading premium ice cream and refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility in Conestoga PA made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products, and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

11Q Survey January 2024, 18-35, N=200 pre-screened for 9-16oz purchase within the last 3 months and prior late night idea acceptance; MOE, +/- 4/5%

Media Contact:

Paisley Haddad

[email protected]

SOURCE Turkey Hill