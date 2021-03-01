Turkey Hill Unveils Sweet Indulgence With The Introduction Of 16 New Frozen Novelty Treats For 2021

Turkey Hill Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches include signature Turkey Hill Premium Ice Cream packed between two double chocolate chip cookies that will leave ice cream enthusiasts wanting more. Available in four different flavors – Vanilla Bean, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Choco Mint Chip.

Vanilla Bean: Made with Premium Vanilla Bean Ice Cream sandwiched between two delicious double chocolate chip cookies.

Peanut Butter: Made with Premium Peanut Butter Ice Cream sandwiched between two delicious double chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate: Made with Premium Chocolate Ice Cream sandwiched between two delicious double chocolate chip cookies.

Choco Mint Chip: Made with Premium Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream sandwiched between two delicious double chocolate chip cookies.

Turkey Hill Fruit and Cream Bars are made using delicious ingredients such as milk, cream, and fruit to delight the taste buds with the rich, creamy taste that Turkey Hill Premium Ice Cream is known for, now on a stick. The new flavors include Strawberry, Coconut, Orange, and Strawberry Lemonade.

Strawberry: Made with Premium Turkey Hill Strawberry Ice Cream mixed with strawberries and cream.

Coconut: Made with Premium Turkey Hill Ice Cream mixed with coconut and cream.

Orange: Made with Premium Turkey Hill Ice Cream with milk and cream.

Strawberry Lemonade: Made with Premium Turkey Hill Ice Cream mixed with strawberries and cream.

Turkey Hill Layered Sundae Cups combine the Premium Ice Cream that was perfected over many years with delicious mix-ins and sauces in a variety of flavors consumers love. Eight ready-to-eat single-serving sundaes can now be available at home, already assembled, without the mess or trip to the ice cream shop. This new line offers creamy, rich flavors including, Caramel Brownie, Cookies & Cream, Cookie Dough Delight, Strawberry Shortcake, Peanut Butter Cup, Ultimate Fudge, Chocolate Cream Pie and Party Cake.

Caramel Brownie: This 5-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with brownie brittle, caramel sauce, chocolate cookie crumble, and chocolate flake topping.

Cookies & Cream: This 5-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Chocolate and Cookies n' Cream Ice Cream with chocolate cookie crumble and fudge.

Cookie Dough Delight: This 5-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Vanilla Cookie Dough and Chocolate Cookie Dough Ice Cream with cookie dough pieces, fudge, and chocolate chip cookies.

Strawberry Shortcake: This 5-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Vanilla Custard and Strawberry Ice Cream with graham cracker pieces and strawberry sauce.

Peanut Butter Cup: This 5-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Chocolate and Peanut Butter Ice Cream with peanut butter cups, chocolate cookie crumble, peanut butter sauce, and topped with mini chocolate chips.

Ultimate Fudge: This 4-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Vanilla Ice Cream with fudge swirls, chocolate cookie crumble, and topped with whipped icing and mini chocolate chips.

Chocolate Cream Pie: This 4-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Premium Chocolate Pudding Ice Cream mixed with graham cracker pieces, topped with whipped cream sauce and chocolate flakes.

Party Cake: This 3-Layer Ice Cream Sundae combines Turkey Hill Vanilla Ice Cream with cake pieces, vanilla cookie crumble, blue frosting, and rainbow sprinkles.

"In addition to expanding its products nationwide to reach homes across the country, Turkey Hill is launching 3 brand-new novelties lines to provide more ways for consumers to enjoy the #1 brand of ice cream in the Northeast," said Kriston Ohm, Marketing Director. "Turkey Hill novelties are crafted using quality ingredients and creamy premium ice cream, because life, like ice cream, should be joyful and sweet."

The Novelties lines are now available in freezer aisles at retailers nationwide, starting at an SRP of $2.19. For more information on the new product lines, please visit www.turkeyhill.com.

ABOUT TURKEY HILL

Turkey Hill is the fourth largest premium ice cream brand and one of the leading refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. Turkey Hill products are now available in 50 states and a dozen countries worldwide. In 2019, the Turkey Hill facility, in Conestoga PA, made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

Media Contact:

Nirmala Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Turkey Hill

