Turkey Medical Tourism Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027F - Rising Rate of Affordable Medical Services & Increasing Number of Medical Cities in Turkey Fueling Growth

Turkey Medical Tourism market is expected to grow at a steady rate of 12.23% during 2023-2027

The major factors contributing to the increasing demand for medical tourism market include increasing number of medical cities in Turkey, rising technological advancements in healthcare system, surging rates of affordable medical services in the country, growing number of hospitals and the support (incentives) by Regional Government for medical facilities.

When people migrate from one location to another in search of medical care, it is referred to as medical tourism. Medical tourism is necessary because certain healthcare systems are better developed, more accessible, or more convenient for patients seeking treatment.



The sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the Medical Tourism Market in Turkey. The imposition of lockdown and restriction on movement reduced the footfall of medical tourists in Turkey. Turkey is expected to become a recognized global brand for medical tourism in a few years.

The use of technologically improved medical gadgets, modern healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research and development activities in the country, and the developing pharmaceutical industry are making the government heavily invest in the expansion of healthcare services.

The nation, which ranks 23 in terms of the caliber of its facilities and services, has a significant impact on medical tourism. It also plays a significant role in persuading people worldwide to seek medical care there, which is expected to drive the demand for the Turkey medical tourism industry over the next five years.



Increasing number of medical cities in Turkey



Various medical cities, such as Bilkent Medical City, Goztepe Medical City, and others are there in the country. One of Turkey's major medical towns, known as ''The Medical City of Basaksehir,'' was established in Istanbul in 2020. It is set to be considered one of the largest medical cities in the world.

According to data by the Turkish Ministry of Health, it is estimated that approximately 552,000 foreign patients benefited from Turkish health-care tourism opportunities in 2018 while on an average 40 million tourists visited Turkey same year to avail healthcare facilities.



Rising Technological Advancements in Healthcare System



The high-quality hospitals in Turkey are growing due to evolution in technology for various treatments and surgeries, such as ophthalmic surgeries, plastic surgery, bariatric and metabolic surgery, transplantation, and oncologic treatments. Technological advancements and changing consumer behavior and demands have led to various changes in the healthcare sector.

Also, to better assist citizens in ensuring that they obtain high-quality healthcare services and to the same, it is necessary to digitalize and optimize the processes utilizing information. The continuous advancements in hospitals and other health facilities or tools are boosting Turkish medical tourism market through 2028.



Rising Rate of Affordable Medical Services in the country



The medical treatment costs in Turkey are very much affordable such as 70%-90% less than the prices in Europe, North America, and the UK. For example, heart valve replacement surgery costs USD170,000 - USD200,000 in the USA while it costs around USD17,000 in Turkey, and Rhinoplasty, or nose job costs around USD1,800 in Turkey as compared to USD5,400 in the United States.

Most of the Turkey's hospitals have local and international accreditations, including the JCI (Joint Commissions International), JACHO (Joint Commission on Healthcare Organizations Accreditation), ISO (International Organization for Standardization), and Western medical associations and facilities affiliations.

Additionally, the hospitals have experienced medical staff and specialists who have performed numerous operations. Moreover, the treatments performed are as per the standards set by the medical communities, which, in turn, is expected to positively influence the growth of the medical tourism market in Turkey.



Growing Number of US-accreditation



According to Turkish Ministry of Health, around 55 percent of Turkey's 1,200 hospitals have US-accreditation whereas rest are being owned by universities, private companies, and well-known foreign entities.

Most of the medical staff, including doctors and nurses, is certified by the Turkish Medical Association along with the associations depending on specializations, including the Turkish Dental Association, Turkish Plastic Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgery Society, Turkish Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, and other associations.



Incentives and Support by Regional Government



The Turkish government promotes and boosts medical tourism with new regulations and incentives for the sector, while bringing additional investment for the private sector within the framework of the field.

In Turkey, the government has unveiled new incentives, and investment have also been increasing, fostering the medical tourism sector. Additional incentives are being provided to private companies for their medical tourism investments and various taxes are exempted, such as VAT and customs tax.



Geographical Benefits in EMEA & Eurasia region



Turkey shares a strong geostrategic position between three continents which are easily accessible from all airlines coming from Europe. According to statistical data, the total of more than 300 flights came from various countries and arrive in one of Turkey's five major airports daily.

Hence, Turkey provides healthcare facilities to more than 1.5 billion people. Moreover, it has always been a global, cultural, commercial, and political center, which in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market.

