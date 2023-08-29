Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Modern Techniques and Attractive Prices, Aesthetic Awareness and Acceptance Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type, By Restoration Type, By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Turkey restorative dentistry market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The major factors include the growing application of restorative dentistry, technological advancements, and the rise in dental tourism, which are propelling the growth of the market. Various advancements are made for optimal results and the reduction of associated difficulties. Restorative dentistry is a field of study that primarily focus on replacing or repairing damaged or missing oral structures.

The procedures used are done to improve dental health and function. The other factor which is bolstering the market growth is changing lifestyle, unhealthy eating choices, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, growing awareness and acceptance of cosmetic dentistry, and low price of restorative procedures. Also, an increase in regular dental checkups is curbing the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Growing Applications of Restorative Dentistry

Growing dental aesthetic awareness and acceptance among the masses is the key factor contributing to the growth of the market. Restorative dentistry is used in a variety of tooth repair treatments, such as tooth decay, braces, bridges, implants, caps, and bonding, which is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, baby boomers and the millennial generation are opting for cosmetic dental procedures such as smile restoration, whitening of teeth, and dental implants. Owing to the incidences of plaque and periodontal diseases, the demand for restorative dentistry is increased. Thus, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.

Increasing Dental Tourism to Support Market Growth

The rise in dental tourism due to high quality, long-lasting results, low prices of dental procedures, highly skilled experts, and the use of modern and advanced tools and techniques are driving the growth of the market in Turkey.

The price of dental treatments is the main reason which attracts a significant number of foreigners every year. According to the Turkish Ministry of Health, the city had almost 15 million tourists in 2021, and 300,000 came for dental treatment, which is a huge figure.

Increased Demand for Advanced Cosmetic Dental Procedures

In recent years, technological advancements such as computer-aided implant dentistry, digital dentistry, and CAM/CAD software solutions in the dental industry are augmenting the growth of the market. Owing to these advancements, the success rate of these cosmetic dentistry is rising, which propels the market growth.

These advancements are being made to improve the accuracy of restoration and to become less painful and more efficient. In addition, the use of new equipment and novel materials for dental restorations is producing more natural-looking teeth, which are on the rise these days.

Heavy investments by the public as well as private sectors for the development of new equipment are likely to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, Picasso technology is the most recent and efficient laser equipment used in the treatment of gum diseases in Istanbul.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Turkey restorative dentistry market

  • 3M Turkey
  • Ivoclar Group
  • Henry Schein (Turkey)
  • Straumann Turkiye
  • Dentsply Sirona Turkey
  • Zimmer Biomet Tibbi Cihazlar A.S.
  • AGS Medikal Urunleri Ith. Ihr. Tic. A.S. (Implance Dental Implant System)
  • Nobel Biocare Turkiye
  • MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Turkey)
  • Swiss Medical Implants (Turkey)

Report Scope:

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Type:

  • Anterior
  • Posterior

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Restoration Type:

  • Direct
  • Indirect

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Product:

  • Restorative Materials
  • Implants
  • Prosthetics
  • Restorative Equipment
  • Others

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Others

Turkey Restorative Dentistry Market, By Region:

  • Marmara Region
  • Central Anatolia
  • Aegean Region
  • Mediterranean Region
  • Black Sea Region
  • Southeastern Anatolia Region
  • Eastern Anatolia Region

