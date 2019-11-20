Turkey Video Management Software Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025F

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Video Management Software Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Number of Cameras, By Solution Types, By Deployment, By Service Types, By Verticals, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey video management software (VMS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-25.

Video management software market has witnessed widespread deployment across Turkey due to one of its key features of remote and continuous monitoring of feeds collected from multiple surveillance cameras. However, the video management software market has witnessed a decline in demand during the past few years owing to the decrease in the installation of IP surveillance cameras in the country.



Turkey video management software market is predominantly led by IP video surveillance system. With the increase in deployment of IP based surveillance systems, rising demand for video Management software market has been witnessed in the country. Although video management software market is in a growth stage, however, the market is expected to register a further change in trend, wherein video management software is deployed along with the video analytics software to provide higher security and alert in case of any issue.



Turkey video management software market share by solution type, custom application segment led the market. However, the advance video management segment is likely to contribute significantly in the forecast period attributed to expected deployment by the government for public safety.



The report thoroughly covers the market by verticals, deployment, number of cameras, solution type, service type, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market for the Period 2016-2018

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Size, By Number of Cameras for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Size, By Number of Cameras until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Solution Types for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Solution Types until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Share, By Deployment Types for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Share, By Deployment Types until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Service Types for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Service Types until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Revenue, By Verticals for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Revenue, By Verticals until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Regional Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Management Software Regional Market until 2025F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Share, By Players

Company Profiles

Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By Number of Cameras

Up to 50 Cameras

51-200 Cameras

Above 200 Cameras

By Solution Types

Advanced Video Management

Video Intelligence

Mobile Application

Custom Application Management

Storage Management

Security Management

By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

By Service Types

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Verticals

Banking & Financial

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Hospitality & Healthcare

Educational Institutions

By Regions

Aegen

Black Sea

Central Anatolia

Eastern Anatolia

Southeastern Anatolia

Marmara

Mediterranean



Companies Mentioned



AllGoVision

Axis Communications

Bosch Security

CP Plus

Dahua

Hanwha Techwin (Samsung)

Hikvision

LG

Milestone Systems A/S

Panasonic

Pelco

