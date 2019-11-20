Turkey Video Management Software Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025F
The "Turkey Video Management Software Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Number of Cameras, By Solution Types, By Deployment, By Service Types, By Verticals, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey video management software (VMS) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-25.
Video management software market has witnessed widespread deployment across Turkey due to one of its key features of remote and continuous monitoring of feeds collected from multiple surveillance cameras. However, the video management software market has witnessed a decline in demand during the past few years owing to the decrease in the installation of IP surveillance cameras in the country.
Turkey video management software market is predominantly led by IP video surveillance system. With the increase in deployment of IP based surveillance systems, rising demand for video Management software market has been witnessed in the country. Although video management software market is in a growth stage, however, the market is expected to register a further change in trend, wherein video management software is deployed along with the video analytics software to provide higher security and alert in case of any issue.
Turkey video management software market share by solution type, custom application segment led the market. However, the advance video management segment is likely to contribute significantly in the forecast period attributed to expected deployment by the government for public safety.
The report thoroughly covers the market by verticals, deployment, number of cameras, solution type, service type, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Size, By Number of Cameras for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Size, By Number of Cameras until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Solution Types for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Solution Types until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Share, By Deployment Types for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Share, By Deployment Types until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Service Types for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market, By Service Types until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market Revenue, By Verticals for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market Revenue, By Verticals until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Regional Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Management Software Regional Market until 2025F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Share, By Players
- Company Profiles
- Market Overview on Competitive Benchmarking
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
By Number of Cameras
- Up to 50 Cameras
- 51-200 Cameras
- Above 200 Cameras
By Solution Types
- Advanced Video Management
- Video Intelligence
- Mobile Application
- Custom Application Management
- Storage Management
- Security Management
By Deployment
- On-Cloud
- On-Premise
By Service Types
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Verticals
- Banking & Financial
- Government & Transportation
- Retail & Logistics
- Commercial Offices
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Residential
- Hospitality & Healthcare
- Educational Institutions
By Regions
- Aegen
- Black Sea
- Central Anatolia
- Eastern Anatolia
- Southeastern Anatolia
- Marmara
- Mediterranean
Companies Mentioned
- AllGoVision
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security
- CP Plus
- Dahua
- Hanwha Techwin (Samsung)
- Hikvision
- LG
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Panasonic
- Pelco
