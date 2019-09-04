Turkey Video Surveillance Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025
Sep 04, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-25F
Change in government policies coupled with an increase in tourism and FDI in the country would spur the growth of the market. Surveillance cameras accounted for significant share by revenues owing to the growing acceptance of hybrid cameras which included storage devices coupled with declining prices due to the entrance of Chinese players in the market.
The growing threat from terrorism, rising security concerns primarily theft, and domestic crimes are some of the key factors that propelled the growth of video surveillance system market in Turkey over the past seven years. However, Turkey video surveillance market has registered a decline in demand during the last three years on the back of halt in construction and infrastructure development projects coupled with depreciating currency resulting in a surge in prices of imported goods.
In 2018, the government & transportation, commercial and hospitality & healthcare verticals accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other verticals such as retail, residential, and industrial are considered as the key growth verticals.
The report thoroughly covers the market by components, verticals, and regions. The reports provide an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Historical data of Global Video Surveillance Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Global Video Surveillance Market until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Size for the Period 2016-2018
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Share, By Analog Camera for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Share, By Analog Camera until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey IP Video Surveillance Camera Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey IP Video Surveillance Camera Market until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals until 2025F
- Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Regional Market for the Period 2016-2018
- Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Regional Market until 2025F
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Trends
- Industry Life Cycle
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Share, By Players, By Video Surveillance Types
- Company Profiles
- Market Overview, By Competitive Benchmarking
- Key Strategic Recommendations
Markets Covered:
By Components
- Surveillance Cameras
- Analog
- IP/Network
- Surveillance Recorder
- DVR
- NVR
- Surveillance Encoder
- Video Management Software
By Verticals
- Banking & Financial
- Government & Transportation
- Retail & Logistics
- Commercial Offices
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Residential
- Hospitality & Healthcare
- Educational Institutions
By Regions
- Aegen
- Black Sea
- Central Anatolia
- Eastern Anatolia
- Southeastern Anatolia
- Marmara
- Mediterranean
Companies Mentioned
- Axis Communications
- Bosch Security
- CP Plus
- Dahua
- Hanwha Techwin (Samsung)
- Hikvision
- LG
- Panasonic
- Pelco
