Turkey Video Surveillance Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

Turkey video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-25F

Change in government policies coupled with an increase in tourism and FDI in the country would spur the growth of the market. Surveillance cameras accounted for significant share by revenues owing to the growing acceptance of hybrid cameras which included storage devices coupled with declining prices due to the entrance of Chinese players in the market.



The growing threat from terrorism, rising security concerns primarily theft, and domestic crimes are some of the key factors that propelled the growth of video surveillance system market in Turkey over the past seven years. However, Turkey video surveillance market has registered a decline in demand during the last three years on the back of halt in construction and infrastructure development projects coupled with depreciating currency resulting in a surge in prices of imported goods.



In 2018, the government & transportation, commercial and hospitality & healthcare verticals accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other verticals such as retail, residential, and industrial are considered as the key growth verticals.



The report thoroughly covers the market by components, verticals, and regions. The reports provide an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Historical data of Global Video Surveillance Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Global Video Surveillance Market until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Size for the Period 2016-2018

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Share, By Analog Camera for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Share, By Analog Camera until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey IP Video Surveillance Camera Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey IP Video Surveillance Camera Market until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Management Software Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Management Software Market until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Verticals until 2025F

Historical data of Turkey Video Surveillance Regional Market for the Period 2016-2018

Market Size & Forecast of Turkey Video Surveillance Regional Market until 2025F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Share, By Players, By Video Surveillance Types

Company Profiles

Market Overview, By Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

Markets Covered:



By Components

Surveillance Cameras

Analog



IP/Network

Surveillance Recorder

DVR



NVR

Surveillance Encoder

Video Management Software

By Verticals

Banking & Financial

Government & Transportation

Retail & Logistics

Commercial Offices

Industrial & Manufacturing

Residential

Hospitality & Healthcare

Educational Institutions

By Regions

Aegen

Black Sea

Central Anatolia

Eastern Anatolia

Southeastern Anatolia

Marmara

Mediterranean

Companies Mentioned



Axis Communications

Bosch Security

CP Plus

Dahua

Hanwha Techwin (Samsung)

Hikvision

LG

Panasonic

Pelco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/soc5v8

