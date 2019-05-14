Turkish Film Company Chose Infortrend to Build PB-Level Data Storage Infrastructure

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announced that Erler Film, an Istanbul-based movie production company, chose Infortrend's EonStor GSe 3000 solution to build a PB-level NAS system to address the growing challenges of big data management driven by the proliferation of UHD (Ultra High Definition) video formats, such as 8k streams and beyond.

Erler Film is one of the biggest content owners in Turkey, and over the past 58 years, it has produced films, TV programs and series on 35 mm film and analog/digital tapes. Similar as many media companies, Erler Film's existing IT infrastructure no longer fits today's data volumes. Because of this hurdle, the company was looking for solutions to upgrade its storage performance and capacity with guaranteed data availability. In addition, system scalability is another consideration, which allows the company to easily expand and manage the storage system to meet their business demands.

Infortrend's EonStor GSe 3000 series with 5 units of 4U/60bay expansion enclosures were installed to build a NAS system that facilitates the media workflow, including video ingestion, non-linear editing, and MAM (Media Asset Management).

"The ever-growing data has become a challenge for today's media industry. We wanted a supplier that we can depend on in terms of technical capability and quality. Therefore, we chose Infortrend," said Mr Suleyman Erdogan, Vice Technical President of Erler Film.

"EonStor GSe unified storage family is an excellent storage choice for Media & Entertainment applications, for it provides superior file-level performance for media workflow, modular design with great expandability, and high-port density expansion enclosure to help customers save the IT space. This success with Erler Film once proves Infortrend's competitiveness in the dynamic media environments, and fulfilling customers' requirements," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit https://www.infortrend.com/

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

