Türkiye Signs Cooperation Agreements in the Fintech Sector with Gulf Countries

News provided by

Payfix

26 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

ISTANBUL, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye boosts fintech collaboration with Gulf countries through signed agreements during visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and establish itself as a fintech hub.

Continue Reading
Payfix management Board Members with Minister of Finance of Turkiye Mehmet Simsek
Payfix management Board Members with Minister of Finance of Turkiye Mehmet Simsek

In these visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Türkiye signed 18 agreements and a joint declaration covering various areas, including investment, industry, healthcare, renewable energy, and the space industry. Private sector representatives assessed Gulf countries' investment and cooperation opportunities. Contacts were also established in the fintech sector. Erkan Kork, Chairman of PayFix, stated, "Türkiye has a goal of becoming a fintech hub. Just like in many other sectors, Türkiye can also become a hub for Gulf countries in the fintech field."

Erdoğan's Gulf tour enhances trade and investment cooperation. Over 200 Turkish business delegates attended meetings in Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Doha, coinciding with Türkiye's currency attraction efforts and Gulf countries investment diversification goals.

50.7 billion dollars agreement between Türkiye and UAE

During Erdogan's visit, which encompassed Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, agreements and a joint declaration were signed in various fields, including investment, industry, defense, healthcare, renewable energy, and the space industry, totaling 18 agreements. The most remarkable one was the $50.7 billion agreement signed between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates during President Erdogan's meeting with UAE's President, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Türkiye Could Become Fintech Hub in Gulf

Important representatives of the business community also welcomed Erdogan's Gulf visit with satisfaction. Erkan Kork, Chairman of PayFix, stated that with the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a prime period has been experienced in relations with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE. He said, "We had significant discussions in the fintech sector. There is a strong desire to invest in Türkiye. During this process, our Investment Office President, Burak Dağlıoğlu, is making tremendous efforts to attract investments to Türkiye, and we are grateful to them. We had crucial discussions in the financial technology sector. Türkiye is truly a land of opportunities. As our President mentioned, Türkiye aims to become a fintech hub. Türkiye can potentially be a hub for Gulf countries in the fintech field, just like it's in many other sectors."

https://www.payfix.com.tr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161062/Payfix.jpg

SOURCE Payfix

Also from this source

Türkei unterzeichnet Kooperationsabkommen im Finanztechnologiesektor mit Golfstaaten

Turquía firma acuerdos de cooperación en el sector fintech con países del Golfo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.