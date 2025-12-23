Türkiye's First Fully AI-Animated Series "Oyun Avcıları" Premieres on TRT Avaz

ANKARA, Türkiye, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Oyun Avcıları" (means Game Hunters), Türkiye's first animated series created entirely using artificial intelligence, has launched on TRT Avaz . The ambitious project required 18,000 visual assets and 60,000 seconds of video footage, demonstrating how technology can work alongside human creativity as a true collaborative partner rather than just another production tool.

The 13-episode series demanded extensive data processing and design work, all orchestrated by human teams. To arrive at the 2,400 final compositions, the production generated roughly 18,000 visuals, counting all the alternatives and revisions along the way.

The 3,900 seconds shown on screen came from an even larger pool: 60,000 seconds of AI-generated video, including all the experiments and variations tested during development. The production pipeline integrated over 10 different AI systems, coordinated to function seamlessly together.

The story follows five children and their mentor, a wise wolf named Börü, as they travel from Göbeklitepe to the Orkhon Inscriptions, and from Issyk-Kul to Turkistan. Each child embodies a distinct virtue that shapes their adventures.

, leads the group with natural authority. He's thoughtful under pressure and believes in finding the right answer rather than simply getting the final word. Tomris, brings courage and sharp instincts. She trusts her heart to guide her, even when she can't see the path ahead.

, represents compassion and harmony. She sees life in everything around her, from the earth beneath her feet to the stones along the path, and keeps the team grounded with her gentle spirit. İşbara, is pure energy and authenticity. His jokes and infectious enthusiasm lift everyone's spirits, even when things get tough.

"Oyun Avcıları" reimagines traditional Turkish games for a new generation, showing what's possible when human vision guides technological innovation.

Available on TRT Avaz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OXrLWL3yNpQ

About TRT Avaz

TRT Avaz is an international television channel operated by Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT. Launched to strengthen cultural, social, and linguistic ties among Turkic-speaking communities, the channel delivers news, cultural programs, documentaries, and entertainment content across a wide geography, including Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, and beyond.

