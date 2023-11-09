Turkmenistan's "Chinese Cultural Year" Kicks Off with Spectacular Ceremony

News provided by

Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

09 Nov, 2023, 21:10 ET

XI'AN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of Oct 31st, Turkmenistan's "Chinese Cultural Year" commenced with a grand opening ceremony and cultural event at the Mukam Palace National Cultural Center in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The opening ceremony was jointly organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, and hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Bayramov, the Director of the Turkmenistan National Cultural Center, emphasized the ever-developing friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China, achieved through the joint efforts of the two nations' leadership. Hosting the "Chinese Cultural Year" in Turkmenistan signifies the prospering cultural relationship between the two nations.

Guo Hongliang, the Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan, highlighted that the cultural delegation from Shaanxi, the starting point of the Silk Road and the host city of the China-Central Asia summit held in May, has brought a spectacular cultural feast with traditional Chinese characteristics to the Turkmen people.

During the opening ceremony and cultural event, artists from Shaanxi presented Chinese cultural extravaganza through various art forms such as dance, vocal performances, traditional music, and Qin opera. These performances included "Ladies' Hairpin Dance", a dance showcasing the splendor of the Tang Dynasty, and traditional music performances that captured the warmth and enthusiasm of the Northwestern people. The song "At This Moment" combined Western opera with Chinese Qin opera, expressing hopes for enhanced cultural exchange and mutual understanding between China and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan's national television, among other media outlets, broadcasted the opening ceremony and cultural event of the "Chinese Cultural Year". The event splendidly highlighted the theme of Sino-Turkmen friendship and the Silk Road, demonstrating the rich cultural heritage of Shaanxi and the vibrant modern China influenced by reform and openness.

China and Turkmenistan share a rich cultural and historical legacy, with the Silk Road symbolizing the traditional friendship and cultural exchange. During the "Chinese Cultural Year", artists from both countries will engage in mutual exchanges, jointly organize various cultural events, and further strengthen cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and Turkmenistan.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

Also from this source

Unlock the Summer Wonders of Shaanxi

A release from the Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism: Hold onto your passports, because a team of diplomats are setting their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Foreign Policy & International Affairs

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.