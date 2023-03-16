Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty Honors Developer Mark Durliat

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty recently spotlighted one of the destination's longstanding developers, Mark Durliat, as a top performer in Turks and Caicos. Durliat began developing in TCI when, together with developer John Fair, he led a partnership in the acquisition of the 22-room, boutique hotel Grace Bay Club in 2001. The team then brought on accomplished hotelier Nikheel Advani to redevelop the hotel into a five-star condominium resort property and to expand the Grace Bay Resorts brand across the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Mark Durliat, CEO and Co-Founder of Grace Bay Resorts

Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty's President Joe Zahm recently sat down with Durliat to discuss his inspiration and vision for their most recent venture, Rock House, and future plans for The Point:

What inspired you to develop such a unique resort concept at Rock House?

Rock House has emerged as an exciting option for our luxury clientele who have been asking for something different from the resort landscape of Grace Bay Beach. Over the years my family and I traveled to stunning properties in the South of France, Capri, Greece and the Italian coast. We were inspired by the spirit and elegance that emanated from these iconic resorts located on dramatic, cliff settings. But the truth is that the idea for Rock House came from my wife Melissa, who encouraged me to develop something similar in Providenciales. Over the next year a belief grew that the market in Turks and Caicos was ready for something like these magnificent European destinations. We found something special in the Rock House site with its 100-foot elevation and limestone cliffs, breathtaking views and access to a secluded beach.

You've had incredible success since the opening, garnering international press and strong occupancy rates. Can you tell us what's next to come?

Short to mid-term goals are to add a dramatic second resort pool, studios and an oceanfront restaurant on the eastern end of the resort. We also hope to add an exciting new destination wellness-spa concept with private pool cottages on the highest point of Rock House, overlooking all of Providenciales. We will also be adding a tennis court, a kids' discovery center, a new arrival area and a nature trail, all to help enhance our guest experience.

The Point has been a long time in the making, since you bought Point Grace several years ago. Tell us about your vision there.

Ownership of Point Grace was a cherished dream for us at Grace Bay Resorts since 2008, when we first courted its longtime family owners. We didn't know then that it would take ten years to persuade them to sell it to us! As a result of this important relationship, we now feel a particular responsibility to ensure that any new development on this property is true to its initial vision of luxury and lower density, a commitment given to the original owner. To honor this, we designed a 38-unit oceanfront building on 9.5 acres of land and a unique residential neighborhood of 16 single family homes called "casitas." In total the project consists of 54 new units, with a total of only 150 bedrooms.

How do you see The Point complementing Point Grace and your current portfolio of properties?

At Grace Bay Resorts we were able to build a brand that offers a wide selection of luxury resort experiences to our customers at the top end of the market. Point Grace is going to further enhance that in a new and contemporary way. In fact, what we are most excited about is the opportunity to have our customers return and try out our different properties at various times throughout the year. We believe that there is a unique opportunity for our guests to experience a few days at one of our properties on Grace Bay and then move to Rock House or South Bank or even enjoy a private villa for a distinctive experience.

