Turn Biotechnologies Cell Reprogramming Treatment Showcased in AAD's First Session on Regenerative Therapies

Turn Bio, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, shared results of the company's ERA™ reprogramming technology on skin cells during the AAD 2023 Innovation Academy, the organization's summer education meeting, held Aug. 10-13 in Tampa, Florida.

During a live podium presentation entitled "Epigenetic Reprogramming for Skin Rejuvenation," on Aug. 12, Edward Hsia, PhD, vice president of Dermatology at Turn Bio, shared data showing that reprogramming with Turn Bio's ERA technology rejuvenates cells within the extracellular matrix (ECM), resulting in comprehensive changes related to improved skin quality and structure. ERA reprogramming technology significantly reduced oxidative stress, matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs) and cellular senescence markers. It simultaneously increased fibroblast proliferation and collagen production.

"The AAD's decision to introduce a session exploring the potential impact of regenerative medicine on dermatologic treatments acknowledges the importance of these new therapies, including the promise of Turn Bio's ERA technology," said Joely Kaufman, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of Skin Associates of South Florida, in Coral Gables, Florida, who co-directed the session in which Turn Bio presented its data. "We are on the verge of significantly improving standards of care for many conditions. The potential is incredible for both patients and practitioners."

This regenerative medicine session, co-directed by Kaufman and Saranya P. Wyles, MD, PhD, FAAD, program director of Clinical Regenerative Medicine Education in Mayo Clinic's Center for Regenerative Biotherapeutics in Rochester, Minnesota, was a first for the AAD.

It showed attendees that regenerative medicine is rapidly advancing and aims to restore form and function through innate reparative mechanisms.

"It is an honor for Turn Bio to be included in the inaugural regenerative medicine session at the AAD 2023 Innovation Academy," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "We are thrilled to be sharing our research in epigenetic reprogramming for cell rejuvenation and showing the possibilites in dermatological treatments for patients in the future."

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

