Turn Biotechnologies Co-Founder to Present at Prestigious ARDD Meeting in Copenhagen

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies co-founder Vittorio Sebastiano will share company data during a presentation on the potential of epigenetic reprogramming to increase human longevity during this week's 10th Aging Research and Drug Discovery Meeting (ARDD), the world's largest longevity forum.

Epigenetic reprogramming is prominent at this year's meeting, which is expected to attract hundreds of scientists and investors to Copenhagen – and thousands more via video link.

Sebastiano will speak during the "Emerging Science and Technology Workshop." Details of his presentation include:

Title: "Cellular and Tissue Rejuvenation through Epigenetic Reprogramming"

Time: 10:50 a.m. CET on Aug. 31 .

on . Location: Ceremonial Hall, University of Copenhagen, Frue Plads 4, 1171 Copenhagen, Denmark .

"It is an honor to have our work recognized by ARDD, alongside that of the world's leading longevity experts," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "The fact that Dr. Sebastiano was invited to speak underscores how important the promise of our work is. We believe Turn Bio's ERA epigenetic reprogramming technology not only has the potential to dramatically improve and people's lives but also to change what medicine deems possible in the future."

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

