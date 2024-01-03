Turn Biotechnologies' Expands eTurna™ Delivery Platform to Solve Delivery and Targeting Issues that Challenge Industry

News provided by

Turn Biotechnologies

03 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

  • Company announces development of novel ionizable lipids and stabilizing components
  • eTurna™ delivery platform expected to improve safety, reduce immunogenicity
  • Customizable platform can be optimized to treat variety of cells, tissues and organs
  • Platform can accommodate different routes of administration, cargoes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a developer of novel mRNA medicines and enabling technologies, today announced the expansion of its eTurna™ delivery platform that is expected to overcome the greatest challenge to breakthrough therapies: The safe and efficient targeting of specific organs and cells.

The significant expansion allows for infinite customization options for nucleic acid cargo and can be optimized for other cargoes and various routes of administration to target specific organs, tissues and cells.

Continue Reading
Turn Biotechnologies
Turn Biotechnologies
Turn Biotechnologies
Turn Biotechnologies

The proprietary ionizable lipids used in the eTurna™ delivery platform are safer as they are biodegradable, non-toxic and clear the body faster, while providing higher encapsulation capacity and cargo loading. Since the platform can utilize PEG-free stabilizing components, the delivery system minimizes or eliminates immunogenicity associated with PEG lipids currently used in LNPs. The platform's optimized particle size also means higher transfection rates for the therapies it delivers.

"Our eTurna™ delivery platform offers a solution to the biggest problem therapeutic developers face worldwide: Finding the optimal vehicle to deliver their breakthrough therapies precisely to the target tissue with the ideal dosage – and doing all this safely," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "It is designed to enable the delivery of therapies to treat incurable diseases by targeting cells that medicine cannot currently reach.

"We are developing this breakthrough delivery platform to take our therapies to the clinic, but eTurna offers promise to other researchers developing different treatments as well," she said.

Turn Bio's first drug candidates are focused on treating the skin by targeting specific cells including fibroblasts, endothelial cells and keratinocytes. The eTurna delivery platform has also been found effective in delivering mRNA in blood cells, such as T cells and macrophages, and shows promise in bringing therapies to virtually any organ, tissue or cell with its library of formulations.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ reprogramming technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ delivery platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup
[email protected] or (312) 543-9026

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies

Also from this source

Turn Biotechnologies First to Deliver mRNA into the Dermis Using Proprietary LNPs, with No Distribution to Other Organs

Turn Biotechnologies First to Deliver mRNA into the Dermis Using Proprietary LNPs, with No Distribution to Other Organs

Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation developer of novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced it is the first...
FDA Meeting Feedback Puts Turn Biotechnologies on Track to be First Longevity Company Taking Cell Rejuvenation Therapy to Clinic

FDA Meeting Feedback Puts Turn Biotechnologies on Track to be First Longevity Company Taking Cell Rejuvenation Therapy to Clinic

Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, received positive feedback ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Socially Responsible Investing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.