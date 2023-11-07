Turn Biotechnologies First to Deliver mRNA into the Dermis Using Proprietary LNPs, with No Distribution to Other Organs

News provided by

Turn Biotechnologies

07 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

  • Company's eTurna™ delivery platform ensures unprecedented precision, safety
  • In-vivo biodistribution of mRNA into dermal cells, tissues show high transfection efficiency, gene expression
  • Data presented at ASDS Annual Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation developer of novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced it is the first company to safely and specifically deliver mRNA in vivo in the skin without any off-target organ uptake.

The company used its eTurna lipid nanoparticle delivery platform to precisely reach in vivo dermal fibroblasts with an mRNA formulation. The eTurna-delivered formulation remained localized in the injection site and did not distribute to other organs.

Continue Reading
Turn Biotechnologies is the first company to safely and specifically deliver mRNA in vivo in the skin without any off-target organ uptake.
Turn Biotechnologies is the first company to safely and specifically deliver mRNA in vivo in the skin without any off-target organ uptake.

Since the skin is the body's natural layer of protection, delivering mRNA therapeutics within a lipid nanoparticle delivery system to a specific dermal target is a significant achievement. Researchers have delivered mRNA-based therapies to the lungs, spleen and liver, but no one has previously been able to target the dermal layer of the skin – the body's largest organ.

"Being the first to deliver mRNA-based therapies so precisely in skin opens the door to drug therapies that have never before been possible," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "We are extremely excited about achieving another critical milestone on our path forward to the clinic."

Turn Bio continues to expand the breakthrough capabilities of the eTurna delivery platform by developing a library of formulations and novel lipids to deliver high transfection efficiency and selectivity for target cell and tissue types, while maintaining low-to-no cytotoxicity and immunogenicity. 

Turn Bio's most recent research was shared at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting held Nov. 2-5 in Chicago.

"Turn Bio's achievement is extremely exciting for dermatologic medicine as skin is the most challenging organ to treat effectively and safely," said Dr. Amelia Hausauer, director of dermatology at Aesthetx Plastic Surgery and Dermatology in Campbell, California, and chair of the ASDS Regenerative Medicine Session. "It shows promise to significantly expand the therapies dermatologists can provide – and dramatically improve the quality of our patients' lives."

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ reprogramming technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ delivery platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jim Martinez, rightstorygroup
[email protected] or (312) 543-9026

SOURCE Turn Biotechnologies

Also from this source

FDA Meeting Feedback Puts Turn Biotechnologies on Track to be First Longevity Company Taking Cell Rejuvenation Therapy to Clinic

FDA Meeting Feedback Puts Turn Biotechnologies on Track to be First Longevity Company Taking Cell Rejuvenation Therapy to Clinic

Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, received positive feedback ...
Turn Biotechnologies Co-Founder to Present at Prestigious ARDD Meeting in Copenhagen

Turn Biotechnologies Co-Founder to Present at Prestigious ARDD Meeting in Copenhagen

Turn Biotechnologies co-founder Vittorio Sebastiano will share company data during a presentation on the potential of epigenetic reprogramming to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.