Turn Biotechnologies Founder to be Featured Speaker at Japanese Society of Anti-Aging Medicine Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, announced that its co-founder Vittorio Sebastiano will be a featured participant at one of the world's longest-running conferences on aging.

Sebastiano, a pioneer in epigenetic reprogramming, will be the only speaker at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society of Anti-Aging Medicine (JAAM) representing a non-Japanese company. He will discuss the promise of epigenetic reprogramming to reverse cell aging. Sebastiano and his team have used Turn Bio's ERA™ technology to reprogram several cell types, including skin and immune cells.

He will participate during:

Session: "Special Symposium: Cutting Edge and Innovation in Research on Aging – Where We Are Today in Regulatory Biotech on Aging".

Tokyo International Forum Date and Time: June 9 at 3:15 p.m. JST

"It's a great honor to be included in the conversations hosted by JAAM, an organization that recognizes the looming issues of age-related disease," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "Our success in the lab shows that epigenetic reprogramming offers great promise for overcoming these currently incurable conditions."

The theme for this JAAM meeting is "Anti-Aging for Men and Women of All Ages – From Womb to Tomb." The organization has been at the forefront of longevity research because Japan's declining birthrate and aging population make extending the human health span a particularly urgent issue for the nation.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA-based ERA™ technology restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

