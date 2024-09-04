Turn Biotechnologies Reports Historic Skin Cell Rejuvenation Breakthroughs at ESDR this Week

Company will present data from its successful rejuvenation of fibroblasts and keratinocytes to influential gathering of international dermatologists

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a developer of novel mRNA medicines and enabling technologies, will reveal data from its breakthrough cell rejuvenation to participants of the annual European Society of Dermatological Research (ESDR), an influential international meeting of dermatologists being held in Lisbon.

Dr. Edward Hsia,PhD Turn Bio vice president of Dermatology, will share details about the company's successful reversal of the effects of aging in fibroblasts by up to 10.4 years – more than double the previously reported improvement. He will also offer data from Turn Bio's historic rejuvenation of human keratinocytes, which comprise 90% of the epidermis. It is the first time anyone has reported rejuvenation of keratinocytes.

Hsia will present to dermatologists and other skin experts during a podium presentation at the European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) on Friday, Sept 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (WEST).

Turn Bio achieved the rejuvenation using its proprietary ERA™ technology to reprogram aged human fibroblasts and keratinocytes. The rejuvenation effect on treated cells was measured using the industry standard of epigenetic clocks that estimates cellular age based on 353 epigenetic markers on the DNA.

Hsia's presentation will be the first time Turn Bio shares its data with an audience of skin experts.

"Our achievement brings us one step closer to truly personalized skin rejuvenation, something long sought by dermatologists and their patients," said Turn Bio CEO Anja Krammer. "Consumers spend billions annually on skin treatments and skin care products, demonstrating the importance of our innovation. We believe healthy skin begins at the cellular level and our progress promises breakthrough solutions to millions of people."

