Turn Biotechnologies to Discuss Promise of Epigenetic Reprogramming in CAR-T Cell Therapy at World Oncology Cell Therapy Congress

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines for untreatable, age-related conditions, will discuss the potential of using epigenetic reprogramming to fight disease, including cancer.

Mustafa Turkoz, PhD, Turn Bio immunology, will share data showing the company has used its ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Age) technology to enhance T cell performance against tumor cells. The technology is expected to improve the efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies.

The discussion will occur at the World Oncology Cell Therapy Congress being held April 25-26 in Boston.

Presentation details:

Title : "Restoring youthful vigor to cells to fight disease through epigenome reprogramming."

: "Restoring youthful vigor to cells to fight disease through epigenome reprogramming." Location : Hyatt Regency Boston, One Avenue De Lafayette, Boston , during the Developing Better TCR-Directed Approaches.

: Hyatt Regency Boston, One Avenue De Lafayette, , during the Developing Better TCR-Directed Approaches. Date and Time: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time .

The World Oncology Cell Therapy Congress is the only annual meeting that brings together drug developers, solution providers, and clinicians whose purpose is to deliver safe and effective adoptive cell therapy products to clinical implementation. The meeting is expected to attract hundreds of participants.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging) restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

