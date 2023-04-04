Turn Biotechnologies to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Biotechnologies, a cell rejuvenation company developing novel mRNA medicines to cure untreatable, age-related conditions, today announced that Anja Krammer, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Days on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.

ABOUT TURN BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Turn Bio is a pre-clinical-stage company focused on repairing tissue at the cellular level and developing transformative drug delivery systems. The company's proprietary mRNA platform technology, ERA™ (Epigenetic Reprogramming of Aging), restores optimal gene expression by combatting the effects of aging in the epigenome. This restores cells' ability to prevent or treat disease and heal or regenerate tissue. It will help to fight incurable chronic diseases. Its eTurna™ Delivery Platform uses unique formulations to precisely deliver cargo to specific organs, tissues, and cell types.

The company is completing pre-clinical research on tailored therapies targeting indications in dermatology and immunology, and developing therapies for ophthalmology, osteo-arthritis, and the muscular system. For more information, see www.turn.bio.

