Turn Salesforce into a Powerful Sales Engagement Platform with Kixie Powercall & SMS

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales and customer service teams using Salesforce can now turn their CRM into a full-fledged sales engagement platform with advanced calling and texting capabilities. Kixie automatically logs calls, SMS messages, call outcomes, and notes in Salesforce, and creates new contacts when dialing or receiving a call from a new number. The platform also includes productivity features such as automatic voicemail drops, SMS templates, click-to-call and Kixie's unique local presence feature ConnectionBoost.



Salesforce users can now reach leads faster with Kixie ConnectionBoost, an advanced form of local presence dialing which uses real phone numbers in all 477 North American area codes, cycling between dozens of real numbers in each to optimize pickup rates. This makes Kixie's local presence 100% compliant with FCC and TCPA regulations.



Through this integration, Kixie is creating an efficient system for sales and support teams to manage their customer interactions and optimize workflows across multiple communication channels. Kixie's voice and SMS capabilities are available in both the Classic and Lightning versions of Salesforce.

Use Kixie's voicemail drop, ConnectionBoost, local presence, and 1-click dialing and texting right within Salesforce.

Automatically log calls, SMS, and outcomes in Salesforce: Kixie automatically logs all incoming and outgoing calls with lifetime call recordings, SMS messages, and voicemails within Salesforce.

