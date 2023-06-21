Turn the Pages Partners with CAN TV to Expand Access to Book Reviews and Reach One Million Viewers

CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn the Pages, a leading platform for book reviews and literary recommendations, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with CAN TV, a prominent television network with a wide reach in Chicago neighborhoods. This collaboration aims to connect with over one million viewers each month, promoting awareness of Turn the Pages and the invaluable book reviews it provides.

Jordan Rivers, Founder of Turn the Pages is now collaborating with CAN TV
One of the primary objectives of this collaboration is to facilitate educators in finding suitable books for their students in the classroom. By working closely with CAN TV, Turn the Pages will gain access to a network of educators who can benefit from the platform's extensive catalog of book reviews. The collaboration aims to support teachers in their efforts to enrich their students' learning experiences by recommending relevant and engaging literature.

"We are excited to join forces with CAN TV to expand the impact of Turn the Pages," said Jordan Rivers, founder of Turn the Pages. "Working together allows us to connect with a diverse audience and empower educators with valuable resources to enhance their students' educational journeys."

Through this collaboration, Turn the Pages will be able to reach a larger community of authors seeking assistance with marketing their books. By providing free book reviews, Turn the Pages aims to support authors in reaching a wider audience and gaining valuable exposure. The platform's commitment to nurturing literary talent aligns seamlessly with CAN TV's mission to promote local artistic endeavors.

"We believe in the power of literature to inspire, educate, and transform lives," added Rivers. "By partnering with CAN TV, we can amplify our efforts and provide authors with the platform they need to showcase their work to a broader audience."

CAN TV, with its extensive viewership and influence in the Chicago community, offers a unique opportunity for Turn the Pages to connect with a vast and diverse audience. This venture will enable Turn the Pages to share book reviews, author interviews, and literary recommendations with over one million viewers each month. This collaboration will not only raise awareness about Turn the Pages but also inspire individuals to explore new literary worlds and engage with the rich tapestry of stories available.

About Turn the Pages:

Turn the Pages is a leading online platform dedicated to providing insightful book reviews and literary recommendations. With a mission to celebrate literature and connect readers with meaningful stories, Turn the Pages offers a wide range of book reviews across various genres. The platform is committed to supporting both established and emerging authors by providing valuable marketing assistance, including free book reviews.

About CAN TV:

CAN TV is a prominent television network in Chicago, dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and local artistic endeavors. With a broad viewership, CAN TV provides a platform for community-based content and empowers individuals to share their stories, experiences, and perspectives.

Media Contact:
Jordan Rivers
773-451-5431
[email protected]

SOURCE Turn the Pages

