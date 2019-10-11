Turn Therapeutics™ Announces FDA Clearance of Protego™ Antimicrobial Wound Dressing

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Therapeutics™, Inc., a Los Angeles-based pharmaceutical and medical device company, has announced FDA clearance of Protego™ Antimicrobial Wound Dressing, an important and disruptive innovation to traditional petroleum saturated gauze dressings. Protego™ wound dressings are single-use, sterile, antimicrobial gauze dressings impregnated with Hexagen™, Turn's petrolatum-based wound care emulsion built on the Company's proprietary PermaFusion™ technology. Hexagen™ alone carries years of successful use history for acute and chronic wound management at leading institutions, nationwide. Protego™, with Hexagen™ built in, offers clinicians the same gentleness, feel, and utility as traditional, petroleum saturated gauze dressings, but with the added benefit of broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection against bacteria, fungi, and yeasts.

Bradley Burnam, CEO of Turn Therapeutics™, commented: "Protego™ is a disruptive innovation on a nearly-century old standard of acute and chronic wound care, including post-surgical care. Clinicians will now have the means to dress wounds with a non-adherent contact layer similar to traditional, petroleum saturated gauze, but with broad-spectrum, antimicrobial protection. We think it could be possible to convert the current market from the traditional standard of care to Protego™ based on the clear added value Protego™ could bring to wound care."

About Turn Therapeutics™:

Turn Therapeutics™ is a concept-to-approval research and development organization focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin disease, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used every day by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

About PermaFusion™ technology:

PermaFusion™ is a first of its kind, petrolatum-based, liquid-in-oil suspension technology that literally fuses liquid and oil. Active ingredients are permanently suspended in liquid nanodroplets with an average size of 1.3 micron within the lipid carrier. PermaFusion™ enables us to deliver maximum bioavailability, yet at minimal concentration, which minimizes side effects. For more information, visit https://turntherapeutics.com/delivery-technology/ .

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Turn Therapeutics, Inc.

info@turntherapeutics.com

818-564-4011

SOURCE Turn Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://turntherapeutics.com

