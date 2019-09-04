Turn Up The Heat With A Trio Of Essential Scorpions LPs

Earlier this year in Louder magazine , Scorpions founding guitarist Rudolf Schenker named Crazy World , the band's 11 th full-length studio release, as one of his Top 10 all-time favorite Scorpions albums. The RIAA-certified double-platinum Crazy World , originally released in 1990 and co-produced with Keith Olsen (Fleetwood Mac, Santana, Grateful Dead), reached #21 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and heralded global stardom. Described by Rolling Stone as "a soundtrack of sorts to a political and cultural revolution," the single "Wind Of Change" hit #4 on Billboard 's Hot 100 singles chart and was a slow burning worldwide hit just in time for the collapse of the Soviet Communist regime. Crazy World concluded the Scorpions era with the line-up featuring Herman Rarebell (drums) and Francis Buchholz (bass).

Face The Heat, a double LP originally released in 1993, will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl with the original artwork and a bonus EP only previously available in Greece. Produced by Bruce Fairburn (Bon Jovi, Kiss, Aerosmith), who also provided some of the backing vocals on "Under The Same Sun," Face The Heat continued the band's move toward social issues and more pointed lyrics. The Scorpions' 12th studio album, Face The Heat, reached #24 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Previously available only on vinyl in Greece, the Live Bites double LP will be reissued on 180-gram vinyl with the original artwork. Recorded between 1988 and 1994 and originally released in 1995, the double LP captures live performances from Lennigrad, San Francisco, Mexico City, Berlin and Munich.

More than 50 years have passed since childhood friends Klaus Meine (vocals), Rudolf Schenker (guitar) and Matthias Jabs (guitar) pulled a barrow carrying their instruments and amplifiers while wandering the streets of Hannover, which was just awakening from post-war paralysis. Today, with more than 100 million albums sold to date, the Scorpions have become Germany's, and perhaps Continental Europe's, most successful hard rock band. The newest members, Pawel Maciwoda (bass), who has been in the band for more than a decade, and Mikkey Dee (drums), who joined in 2016 after more than 20 years with Mötorhead, complete the line-up. From appearing at the inaugural Rock in Rio Festival to performing at Roger Water's The Wall concert in Berlin, the Scorpions 54-year career spans multiplatinum albums, hit records, world tours, iconic performances and has continued to transcend innumerable trends in rock music.

LP

Side A

Tease Me Please Me Don't Believe Her To Be With You In Heaven Wind Of Change Restless Nights

Side B

Lust Or Love Kicks After Six Hit Between The Eyes Money And Fame Send Me An Angel

1-LP + Bonus 7" EP

LP Side One

Alien Nation No Pain No Gain Someone To Touch Under The Same Sun Taxman Woman

LP Side Two

Unholy Alliance Woman Hate To Be Nice Ship Of Fools Nightmare Avenue

Bonus 7" Side Three

Lonely Nights Destiny

Bonus 7" Side Four

His Latest Flame Daddy's Girl

2-LP

DISC 1

Side A

Tease Me Please Me Is There Anybody There Rhythm Of Love In Trance

Side B

No Pain No Gain When The Smoke Is Going Down Ave Maria No Morro Living For Tomorrow

DISC 2

Side A

Concerto in V Alien Nation Hit Between The Eyes Crazy World

Side B

Wind Of Change Heroes Don't Cry White Dove

