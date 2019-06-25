Turn Up the Volume on Your Vacation Vibe at the Daytona Beach Bandshell

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of entertainment and activity options in Daytona Beach runs as long as its 23 miles of beaches. There's no limit to the possibilities for family fun in Daytona Beach. One of the best ways to cap off a fun day of splashing around at the beach or exploring the city's shopping scene is to groove to live music at the oceanfront Daytona Beach Bandshell every Friday and Saturday night May through September each year. This year's summer line-up includes holiday concert dates on July 4 and Labor Day, too.

The tribute acts' offerings span a wide range of generations, from a Simon & Garfunkel tribute band to covers of David Bowie and Garth Brooks — so guests of all ages are sure to have a blast. And, to cap off a truly fun event, be sure to stick around for the fireworks show at the conclusion of each Saturday concert. Bring your beach chair, soak in the salty breeze right off the water, and enjoy the music! The July line-up includes:

Friday, June 28 : Rebel Rebel, David Bowie tribute

: Rebel Rebel, tribute Saturday, June 29 : Smokin' and Renegade, Boston and Styx tributes*

: Smokin' and Renegade, and Styx tributes* Thursday, July 4 : Alter Eagles , Eagles tribute*

: , Eagles tribute* Friday, July 5 : Cowboy, Kid Rock tribute

: Cowboy, Kid Rock tribute Saturday, July 6 : Nuthin' Fancy, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute*

: Nuthin' Fancy, Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute* Friday, July 12 : Uncle John's Band, Grateful Dead tribute

: Uncle John's Band, Grateful Dead tribute Saturday, July 13 : Never Stop Believin', Journey tribute*

: Never Stop Believin', Journey tribute* Friday, July 19 : Vertigo and Original Sin, U2 and INXS tributes

: Vertigo and Original Sin, U2 and INXS tributes Saturday, July 20 : Boss Project, Bruce Springsteen tribute*

: Boss Project, tribute* Friday, July 26 : Ultimate Garth, Garth Brooks tribute

: Ultimate Garth, tribute Saturday, July 27 : Absolute Queen and Ultimate Def Leppard, Queen and Def Leppard tributes*

*Bandshell Summer Concerts start at 7:15 p.m. Concerts marked with an asterisk indicate that a free Daytona Beach fireworks show will take place after the show at 9:45 p.m. Complete line up available at Daytona Beach.com https://www.daytonabeach.com/event/free-bandshell-concerts/38506/

About the Daytona Beach Area

Experience endless adventures in the Daytona Beach area, a destination comprised of eight distinct communities offering visitors the perfect beach base camp to explore East Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. For a complimentary Visitors Guide, to find a place to stay, or book your next adventure, visit DaytonaBeach.com.

Media Contact: Kate Holcomb, APR

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

kholcomb@daytonabeach.com

386.255.0415, ext. 125

SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau

