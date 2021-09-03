Turn Your AirPods Pro Case Into A Camera That Prevents Loss and Theft

elago's new Snapshot Case is a loss prevention and anti-theft solution that turns your Apple AirPods Pro charging case into an innovative looking camera. The lens portion of the case has a slot to add an Apple AirTag tracker, allowing you to always keep track of your AirPods Pro. The AirTag slot allows you to show the shiny Apple logo or flip it around to show a custom engraving!

As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

Non-toxic, food grade silicone makes the case durable and safe to use. Silicone material offers great drop protection and shock absorption, protecting your AirPods Pro and AirTags from damage with every day use. A metal carabiner is included to allow the case to be hung from belt loops, backpacks, purses, bags, keys, etc. The case allows for access to all functions of both devices without interruption. Both wired and wireless charging functions are available and unimpeded. Case comes in three colors: Black, Stone, and Sand Pink.

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is "simple sophistication" because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Available on:

elago.com (U.S. and International shipping):

https://www.elago.com/airpods-pro-case/snapshot-case-for-airpods-pro-airtag-black-zl5sc

https://www.elago.com/airpods-pro-case/snapshot-case-for-airpods-pro-and-airtag-stone

https://www.elago.com/airpods-pro-case/snapshot-case-for-airpods-pro-and-airtag-sand-pink

Amazon.com (U.S. shipping):

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BHV1V2K?ref=myi_title_dp

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BP5C6BC?ref=myi_title_dp

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09BP51BSN?ref=myi_title_dp

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE elago

