Turnaround for Children Launches New Podcast On The Science Behind How Children Learn

The 180 is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and more. Hosted by Chris Riback of Good Guys Media and distributed by Turnaround and Working Capital Review, it debuts with three episodes:

Pamela Cantor , M.D. launches The 180: Founder and Senior Science Advisor of Turnaround; Partner, Science of Learning and Development Alliance; Visiting Scholar, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Founder and Senior Science Advisor of Turnaround; Partner, Science of Learning and Development Alliance; Visiting Scholar, Todd Rose wants you to see Talent and Potential in Every Child: Co-founder of Populace; director, Mind, Brain, and Education program at Harvard Graduate School of Education , and author of the bestselling book The End of Average: Unlocking Our Potential by Embracing What Makes Us Different and Dark Horse: Achieving Success Through the Pursuit of Fulfillment

Co-founder of Populace; director, Mind, Brain, and Education program at , and author of the bestselling book The End of Average: Unlocking Our Potential by Embracing What Makes Us Different and Dark Horse: Achieving Success Through the Pursuit of Fulfillment Linda Darling-Hammond takes us Out of the Lab and into the Classroom: President and CEO, Learning Policy Institute and President, California State Board of Education. In 2006 she was named one of the nation's 10 most influential people affecting educational policy.

Pamela Cantor, M.D.: "Our American education system was actually never designed to develop the whole child or the learner inside that child. Specifically, it really has not been designed based on an understanding of human development or learning science. What the new science tells us is that no matter what your starting point is, any child can grow, learn and achieve."

Upcoming episodes include:

Karen Pittman – Co-Founder, President and CEO, The Forum for Youth Investment

– Co-Founder, President and CEO, The Forum for Youth Investment Jim Shelton – Senior Advisor, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative; Partner, Amandla Enterprises; former Deputy Secretary, United States Department of Education

– Senior Advisor, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative; Partner, Amandla Enterprises; former Deputy Secretary, United States Department of Education Na'ilah Suad Nasir – President, Spencer Foundation

About Turnaround for Children:



Established by child psychiatrist Pamela Cantor, M.D. to understand the impact of the 9/11 attacks on New York City schoolchildren, Turnaround for Children today translates the science of learning and development into tools, systems and structures for educators and leaders to help all students thrive: https://www.turnaroundusa.org

