TURNBERRY TO DEVELOP THE ST. REGIS NASHVILLE AND THE RESIDENCES AT THE ST. REGIS NASHVILLE

Designed by Morris Adjmi with Interiors by Meyer Davis, the 39-Story Luxury Tower Will Feature Unparalleled Accommodations, Fine Dining, and World-Class Amenities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnberry, one of the premiere real estate developers in the U.S. and a leading owner and operator of luxury destinations, today announced that it will develop and operate The St. Regis Nashville and The Residences at The St. Regis Nashville. Located at 805 Demonbreun Street in Nashville, the new luxury offering is being designed by award-winning architect Morris Adjmi. It will feature interiors by the distinguished design boutique Meyer Davis, whose principals hail from Nashville, and internationally established Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart will serve as the architect of record.

The St. Regis Nashville and The Residences at The St. Regis Nashville will feature unparalleled accommodations, fine dining and world-class amenities. Preliminary plans for the facility include a robust offering of hotel and residential accommodations. The 740,000 sq. ft. building will have 39 floors, offering 177 hotel guest rooms and 111 residences. These residences will offer stunning views, the highest level of luxury living and robust amenities exclusive to owners as well as access to hotel services and benefits. The development will have a fine dining restaurant, a lobby bar, a three-meal restaurant, a full-service spa and two amenity decks – one for hotel guests and one for residents.

Jackie Soffer, Chairman and CEO of Turnberry, said: "We are thrilled to bring the iconic legacy of the St. Regis brand to downtown Nashville and honored to continue our trusted collaboration with Marriott International in delivering luxury experiences in Nashville. Nashville is a thriving market where demand for luxury experiences and destination hotels has only grown over the past twenty-five years since Turnberry has developed and operated here. With The St. Regis Nashville and The Residences at The St. Regis Nashville, we will deliver an exquisite experience – befitting of the city and the timeless luxury of the St. Regis brand."

"We are tremendously excited about the development of The St. Regis Nashville and The Residences at The St. Regis Nashville. This project is poised to distinguish itself with its attention to detail and service. Under Turnberry's management, it will represent a perfect blend of Southern charm and world-class luxury. We are happy to have found a collaborator like Turnberry to create something special for this market," said Sheila Farahpour, Vice President, Luxury Brands & Mixed-Use Development at Marriott International.

The project is currently anticipated to break ground in 2025. The location is adjacent to the JW Marriott Nashville which is also developed, owned and operated by Turnberry. With this property, Turnberry looks forward to further contributing to the vibrant energy of Nashville's hospitality scene with its renowned hospitality expertise. Turnberry has had a presence in Nashville since 1999 with the Hilton Downtown and Union Station Hotel. In 2018, Turnberry delivered Nashville's first luxury hotel with the JW Marriott. The property is a 5-Star, Marriott International "Hotel of the Year" award winner.

About Turnberry

Turnberry is a leading developer, owner and operator of luxury destinations, from hotels and restaurants to residential, retail and mixed-use projects. It has developed more than $10 billion in commercial and residential assets, including approximately 20 million square feet of retail space, more than 7,000 apartments and condominium units, 1.5 million square feet of class "A" office space and more than 3,000 hotel and resort rooms. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jackie Soffer, Turnberry owns and operates Aventura Mall, Town Center Aventura, Destin Commons, JW Marriott Nashville, and an array of select service hotels including Residence Inn by Marriott Aventura Mall and Courtyard By Marriott Aventura. Turnberry is currently developing an 800-key hotel connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center with David Martin's Terra Group. In partnership with LeFrak, Turnberry is creating SoLé Mia in North Miami, a 184-acre project that includes plans for 5,000+ units and 1 million square feet of retail and commercial space. Currently at SoLé Mia, Turnberry has broken ground on ONE Park Tower, a 33-story tower with 299 bespoke residences. Turnberry is also the operator of and equity partner in The Seagate, the luxury property in Delray Beach, Florida. From more information visit: www.Turnberry.com.

