TURNBRIDGE EQUITIES JOINS AUSTIN CAPITAL PARTNERS AS CO-DEVELOPERS OF FOUR SEASONS PRIVATE RESIDENCES LAKE AUSTIN

The new Lake Austin residential community will be distinguished by its unprecedented views, modern architecture and Lissoni-designed interiors, private waterfront access, approximately 100,000 square feet of private amenities, Michelin-starred chef, and a dedicated Four Seasons staff who will exclusively manage every aspect of the property's luxury service offering. Surrounded by 2,000 acres of protected land, Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin comprises 145 acres of pristine natural landscape and 3,070 linear feet of untouched waterfront. The private enclave is 20 minutes from downtown Austin but feels worlds apart – with protected panoramic views of the lake, Pennybacker Bridge, PGA golf course, and downtown skyline.

Turnbridge Equities has a reputation for executing first-class developments and has deep ties to the local area. Turnbridge partnered with MSD Capital to develop Austin's acclaimed Music Lane project on South Congress Avenue, featuring first-to-market concepts including Soho House, Equinox, Hermes, and other first-class retailers.

"We look forward to working with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and our globally-renowned design team, in helping realize this amazing vision," said Andrew Joblon, founder and managing principal of Turnbridge Equities. "We are diligently working to commence construction this fall."

"We're excited to come together with a highly-aligned partner in Andrew Joblon and Turnbridge Equities to build this one-of-a-kind community that is unique in both location and the experiences it will provide residents," said Jonathan Coon, CEO of Austin Capital Partners. "Turnbridge was one of the first developers to recognize that Austin was ready for world-class real estate development nearly a decade ago. We look forward to working together to create a best-in-class community."

Setting a New Standard in the Global Residential Market

Coupled with legendary five-star service, owners and their guests will enjoy an extensive collection of amenities and experiences with timeless interiors by Lissoni. Each of the property's four distinct resort clubs will feature furniture designed by the brand, including bespoke pieces. Purposely designed to feel private despite their scale, shared spaces by Lissoni will include:

The Upper Clubhouse featuring Michelin-starred chef led Private Restaurant ; 96-seat Theater and Theater Lounge with 60-foot-wide LED screen; and 300-foot infinity-edge pool with three lounging and swimming zones, as well as adjacent game room and private cabanas

Other first-of-their-kind amenities for Lake Austin and Four Seasons standalone residences will include:

The Lake Clubhouse and 576-foot Private Marina with lounges above the boat slips

Sales are now underway at Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin with a limited window for pre-construction pricing. Residences start at $4.6 million. For more information, please visit www.lakeaustinprivateresidences.com.

ABOUT TURNBRIDGE EQUITIES

Founded in 2015 by Andrew Joblon , Turnbridge Equities is a vertically integrated SEC-registered real estate investment and development firm with a demonstrated track record of success across a wide range of asset classes and markets. Since inception, Turnbridge has invested or managed nearly $4 billion of capital across two managed funds and multiple co-investment vehicles. The firm pursues uniquely diversified investment strategies and a highly selective market entry process that creates long-term value for investors, occupants, and end users. Turnbridge is headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Austin, and Miami. To learn more, please visit www.turnbridgeeq.com . Disclaimer: This does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any interests in any Turnbridge projects.

ABOUT AUSTIN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Austin Capital Partners was founded by Jonathan Coon, Jason Subotky, and Eduardo Margain. Jonathan is a co-founder of 1800contacts (sold for $900 million in 2012 and acquired by KKR in 2020 for $3.1 billion) and a producer of the film Napoleon Dynamite. During Jonathan's 22-years as CEO of 1800contacts, the company helped change federal law to give Americans the right to their contact lens prescriptions while delivering a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80 for customers. Jonathan describes the common thread in these ventures as "working with great teams to solve hard problems and create delightful customer experiences." Jason, previously at Goldman Sachs, is a partner at Yacktman Asset Management, a distinguished Austin-based investment advisor with $18 billion in assets under management. Eduardo is a tech entrepreneur, real estate investor, and co-founder of the Austin FC soccer team and $260 million stadium.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 48 residential properties in major city centers and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveler reviews and industry awards.

