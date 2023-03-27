Turnbridge® Opens Adolescent After-School Intensive Outpatient Mental and Behavioral Healthcare Program in Westport, Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnbridge®, one of the nation's leading mental and behavioral health treatment providers for adolescents and emerging adults, launches an adolescent intensive outpatient care program for young people and families in Fairfield County and surrounding communities.

Turnbridge team members are joined by First Selectwoman of Westport, Jennifer Tooker, Director of Human Services for the Town of Westport, Elaine Allen Daignault, MA, NCC, Director of Youth Services for the Town of Westport, Kevin Godburn, Director of Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking (TPAUD), Melissa McGarry, and Fairfield Police Lieutenant Michael Paris, to commemorate the opening of the Turnbridge Adolescent After-School Intensive Outpatient Program. (PRNewsfoto/Turnbridge)

The need for specialized treatment for adolescents is dire. A February CDC report reveals continued declines in adolescent mental health, with girls and LGB+ teens most adversely affected. To help address the worsening need, Turnbridge®, which has been providing innovative, individualized treatment through its Connecticut-based facilities for twenty years, introduces an adolescent intensive outpatient after-school program at its Westport, Connecticut, location.

Adolescents and teens are experiencing record levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and other mental health and substance use problems. Yet, a lack of specialized care prevents many from getting timely, appropriate treatment. The new Turnbridge eight-week intensive outpatient program for Fairfield County teens 14 to 17 provides comprehensive treatment while allowing clients to continue attending school. Programming includes individual and group therapy and evidence-based treatment modalities like DBT, CBT, and mindfulness-based approaches. The program is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Optum, meaning the cost of treatment is sometimes completely covered for families insured by these plans.

A March 22 ribbon-cutting event celebrating the opening of the new program was attended by Fairfield County officials who are stakeholders ensuring access to effective treatment for residents.

Turnbridge Executive Vice President Jamie Hazelton's remarks highlight that the program is designed to make it easier for area young people to engage in high-quality intensive treatment while staying in school. "Mental health and substance use conditions are prevalent in our community and nationwide. Too often, receiving the high level of comprehensive therapies needed to effectively treat these conditions and help young people access the full range of resources they need means missing school. We have designed this adolescent IOP schedule to make it easier for families to bring children to treatment after the school day is completed. Being able to attend school can reduce the unnecessary stress of worrying about missing schoolwork and falling behind. While school can be stressful for some of our clients, it can also provide a normalizing routine and be a positive and supportive environment that aids in overall mental health and wellness. This comprehensive program looks at each child and family individually and creates treatment plans that address specific needs using a wide range of therapies and implemented by expert clinicians."

Jennifer Tooker, First Selectwoman of Westport, is a long-time champion of adolescent health and wellness and identifies it as one of her administration's top five priorities. Tooker is also responsible for launching Westport Together, whose mission is to promote the positive development of children. "Mental health conditions and substance misuse are serious health problems affecting young people and families in our community and around the country. A high-quality treatment program close to home that allows children to continue attending school — where they can also receive supportive services — is an important resource for families in Westport and surrounding communities. It is important for children and young adults experiencing mental health issues to know that help is available and that by getting effective care, they can go on to achieve their goals and aspirations. Turnbridge is a program committed to removing behavioral health disorders as barriers to young people leading their chosen lives, and we're very pleased they are making this after-school treatment program available," says Tooker.

Turnbridge is honored to have the support of the community leaders who attended this event and helped celebrate the launch of its adolescent intensive outpatient program, which makes vital behavioral healthcare accessible to adolescents and families throughout Fairfield County. Learn more about the Turnbridge after-school IOP program at turnbridge.com or by calling 877-581-1793.

