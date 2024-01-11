TurnCare, Inc. Announces John F. Milligan, PhD, former CEO of Gilead Sciences, joins Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnCare, a leading medical technology and services company dedicated to advancing how hospitals manage high acuity patients, is proud to announce the addition of John F. Milligan, Ph.D., investor, innovator, and former CEO of Gilead, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Milligan, a seasoned industry veteran, played a pivotal role in growing Gilead from an early-stage private company into a multi-billion-dollar business with a global footprint. Dr. Milligan's contributions and expertise include the development of breakthrough new therapies to address healthcare epidemics like HIV and HCV, driving major acquisitions to create unique industry solutions, and scaling Gilead to over $21 Billion in worldwide sales with a market cap of $85 Billion. With his experiences, Dr. Milligan has seen firsthand what impact transformational therapies can have on hospital economics.

Dr. Milligan is currently the Chair of the Board of PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), Executive Chair of the Board of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT) and Chair of the Board of Aiolos Bio (privately held).

"We are thrilled to have John join our Board as we enter the next phase of our growth," said Mr. Kim Orumchian, Co-Founder and CEO of TurnCare. "John brings a unique and valuable perspective that will help TurnCare maximize the impact of its novel patient management technologies as it scales to more networks, hospitals and patients."

Reflecting on why he is joining TurnCare, Dr. Milligan commented: "TurnCare reminds me of Gilead in the early days: we came together with a single-minded focus to make a meaningful difference for patients with unmet medical needs. Early on, we set an ambitious goal to create new medicines that would allow for the long-term control of HIV infection and help reduce the devastating impact on patients' lives and the huge financial burden on the healthcare system. As an investor, I have been following TurnCare closely for the last two years and I see a big opportunity to use our innovative proprietary technology to help avoid the circulatory system degradation common in today's high acuity, immobilized patients. The TurnCare solution provides hospital nursing teams an important tool to efficiently manage these patients, preventing adverse events like pressure injuries and mobilizing earlier so patients are healthier and stronger when discharged, saving hospitals time and money. I look forward to helping Kim and the TurnCare team execute and expand their vision for patient care."

Dr. Milligan's addition to the TurnCare team adds to the momentum that TurnCare is seeing in the market as hospitals look for new ways to improve patient outcomes with better economics.

About TurnCare:

TurnCare is a medical systems and services company with proprietary Vasotactic support surface technology that helps prevent circulatory and pulmonary breakdown in high-acuity immobile patients. TurnCare has successfully assisted tens of thousands of patients in hospitals across the US avoid pressure injuries. TurnCare's mission is to drive technology-enabled improvement in how acute care patients are managed. For more information about how TurnCare is helping hospitals achieve better clinical and financial outcomes please visit www.turncare.com.

