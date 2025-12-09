TurnCare, Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments to Advance Company's Transition to Commercial Organization

Team of seasoned medical device executives to deliver on mission to protect healthy blood flow, promote patient mobility, and preserve skin integrity

Company's Guardian System sets a new benchmark in patient care as the market disruptor challenges the status quo

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnCare, Inc., a medical device and services company developing innovative, patient-first solutions that elevate the standard of care and optimize outcomes, today announced the appointment of several new members to its leadership team, strategically positioning the company for its next stage of growth.

The Guardian System includes a high-precision pressure controller, anatomically designed patient support surfaces for both the bed and chair, and the integrated Information Services (iS) operational insights dashboard, providing unprecedented visibility to real-time therapy compliance to advance patient care and mobility goals.

Earlier this year, JoLynn Short joined the company as TurnCare's Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of experience in the medtech industry, JoLynn brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and strategic vision that will be critical as the company expands commercial operations. Additionally, Andrew Clark was appointed Chief Financial Officer, and Brandon McCray-Reeves joined the organization as Vice President of Commercial Revenue.

"We are entering an exciting new era for TurnCare, and the Board is thrilled to have JoLynn, Andrew, and Brandon at the helm," stated David Mars, Chairman of TurnCare's Board. "Their passion for excellence and commitment to our mission make them the ideal team to grow our commercial organization and accelerate our journey forward."

"I am thrilled to join TurnCare and work with this talented team as we advance this game-changing technology and improve patient care," commented JoLynn Short. "Our Guardian System and integrated Information Services (iS) platform provides care teams with visibility to accurate patient mobility data, promoting early, often, and sustained mobility as they personalize care plans and drive measurable improvements that translate to clinical, operational, and financial value. We are excited for the impact this technology will have as we expand our commercial footprint and deliver this meaningful innovation to more patients."

TurnCare's novel Guardian™ System is a non-invasive patient management system designed to establish healthy blood flow, promoting both circulatory and pulmonary health in high-risk patients. The patient-specific system features proprietary Vasotactic™ technology, a machine-learned, non-repeating algorithm that delivers dynamic pressure gradients to prevent vascular compression in the sacral region. The system addresses sacral bony prominences, regardless of patient position, mimicking pressure shifts observed in healthy patients who can naturally reposition after prolonged periods. The Guardian System is clinically proven to protect healthy blood flow, promote patient mobility, preserve skin integrity, and prevail with streamlined patient management.

About TurnCare, Inc.

TurnCare is committed to elevating the standard of care and optimizing patient outcomes through innovative, patient-first solutions. We empower caregivers and clinicians with technology that enhances safety, mobility, and recovery, so every patient receives the attention and dignity they deserve.

