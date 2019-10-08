Turneffe Island Resort Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Award "Top 10 Resorts in Central America"

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Turneffe Island Resort recognized as the one of the top 10 resorts in Central America.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a recording-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

Turneffe Island Resort_dock Turneffe Island Resort_air

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here .

"The entire Turneffe Island Resort family is elated to have been selected for such a prestigious and well-known honor," said Deborah Finkler, Turneffe Island Resort sales and marketing manager. "This award would not be possible without our guests; we'd like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude and thank each and every one of you that voted for us. Each member of our team is honored to be among the top resort destinations and Central American and the number one resort honored in all of Belize."

Nestled on the coral island of Little Caye Bokel, Turneffe Island Resort sits at the southern elbow of one of the world's unspoken wonders, the Turneffe Atoll. Renowned for customizable, all-inclusive diving, fishing, and snorkeling packages, Turneffe Island Resort offers guests unparalleled access to the adventures that await in the Caribbean waters – from the stretching saltwater Turneffe flats to the depths of the Great Blue Hole.

Featuring 22 beachfront guestrooms, Turneffe Island Resort is the quintessential private island escape experience offering guests the ultimate fusion of privacy, luxury, adventure, and relaxation. A dream destination for scuba divers and snorkelers alike looking to cross the Great Blue Hole off their bucket list and a haven for anglers who want nothing more than to spend their vacation reeling in bonefish, permit, and tarpon. Turneffe Island Resort sits 30 miles off the coast of Belize on a 14-acre private island and delivers the highest-class private island experience guests can find under the Belizean sun.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Turneffe Island Resort

Turneffe Island Resort is a privately-owned, remote island off the coast of Belize. Since 2001, Turneffe has gained a reputation for its natural, Caribbean beauty and world-class sea adventures including snorkeling, scuba diving at over 70 dive sites; and customizable, one-of-a-kind fishing packages. Visit Turneffe Island Resort's website and castaway at http://www.turnefferesort.com/ or call the Houston, TX office at 1-800-874-0118.

For press inquiries, please contact: turneffe@castercomm.com

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com

Contact:

Peter Girard, Caster Communications

225863@email4pr.com

401-792-7080

SOURCE Turneffe Island Resort

Related Links

http://www.turnefferesort.com/

