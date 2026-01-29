Turner Padget Expands Client Service Capabilities with New Office in Charlotte, North Carolina

As part of its growth strategy, the firm welcomes David A. Luzum as a shareholder

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Padget today announced the opening of its new office in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the addition of shareholder David A. Luzum, a seasoned litigator who will help lead the firm's expanded presence and client service efforts in the region. Joining him as part of the Charlotte launch team, Shareholder Ben Calhoun – a workers' compensation attorney in Turner Padget's Workplace Law Group – is relocating to Charlotte to strengthen client service and expand the firm's North Carolina capabilities.

The firm is welcoming Shareholder David A. Luzum, a seasoned commercial litigator who will lead the Charlotte office, and relocating Shareholder Ben Calhoun as part of the launch team.

"This office opening reflects our longstanding commitment to clients in North Carolina and expands our ability to meet them where they do business," said C. Pierce Campbell, Turner Padget's Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to invest in the talent and footprint to deepen our presence and more fully support businesses with needs in North Carolina. David, a longtime friend of our firm, brings almost two decades of experience in high-stakes disputes, and Ben's relocation to Charlotte reflects our commitment to launching this office with a strong, experienced team. We're delighted to welcome David and appreciate Ben's leadership as we grow alongside our clients in North Carolina – with the same client-focused, relationship-driven approach that has defined Turner Padget for nearly a century."

David is an experienced litigator with 16 years of practice focused on high-stakes litigation. He represents businesses and financial institutions in disputes involving contracts, real estate, fraud, and professional liability matters, and has handled arbitrations, jury trials, and appeals in state and federal courts, as well as bankruptcy proceedings. David also advises banks, credit unions, and other lenders in complex litigation matters.

David is licensed to practice in North Carolina and Georgia and is admitted in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth and Eleventh Circuits. He earned his undergraduate degree from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law.

"I'm honored to join Turner Padget at such a meaningful stage of the firm's history," said David. "The firm has served clients with needs in North Carolina for years, and the Charlotte office strengthens our ability to support those clients more fully and with an on-the-ground presence. I'm excited to work alongside this exceptional team to deliver practical, business-minded counsel and build lasting client relationships across the region."

The new office is located at 5925 Carnegie Blvd., Suite 525, in Charlotte's SouthPark area. This expansion further strengthens Turner Padget's regional footprint and reinforces its commitment to disciplined, client-service-focused growth. Turner Padget currently has eight attorneys across its footprint who are licensed to practice in North Carolina.

Turner Padget is a full-service law firm with deep regional roots and a strong reputation as one of the Southeast's premier law firms. For nearly a century, the firm has delivered practical, business-minded counsel and built long-term client relationships across the Southeast. Turner Padget serves clients from offices in Augusta, Charleston, Charlotte, Columbia, Florence, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach. Learn more at www.turnerpadget.com.

Media Contact

Monica Smith

407-267-3657

[email protected]

SOURCE Turner Padget