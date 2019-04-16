Turner Publishing to Publish Acclaimed Author and Burn Survivor Fred Venturini's novel The Escape of Light

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Escape of Light will be released in October 2019 by Turner Publishing Company.

The novel is Venturini's first book for a young adult audience and loosely mirrors some of his own experiences in high school as a burn survivor who was bullied for his scars. It is a story of resilience and self-acceptance in the face of immense tragedy. The Escape of Light follows Wilder Tate, a burn victim, who must overcome heartbreak, plastic surgery, and a terrible secret to move past his scars and embrace his love for basketball—along with his love for the plucky, teenage girl everyone blames for a tragic accident.

Venturini hopes to use the book as a launchpad for conversations with students about the effects of bullying and how to face life's challenges optimistically. "Nothing breaks my heart more than a young person hurting himself or herself due to the words and behavior of others," he says. As the book nears publication, he intends to pledge a portion of the proceeds to anti-bullying initiatives.

Fans of John Green's teen protagonists, Jesse Andrews's sardonic wit, and R. J. Palacio's narrative voice will savor this bold and unexpected coming of age story. To stay up to date on The Escape of Light and receive exclusive access to the book, sign up at https://fredventurini.com or text LIGHT to 66866.

About Fred Venturini

Fred Venturini has eleven scars from eleven separate incidents, the most interesting of which is the time he was set on fire. For the others, just ask. His short fiction has been featured in the Booked. Anthology, Noir at the Bar 2, and Chuck Palahniuk's Burnt Tongues anthology. He is the acclaimed author of The Heart Does Not Grow Back. He lives in Southern Illinois with his wife and daughter.

About Turner Publishing Company

Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List.

