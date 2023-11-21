Turner Syndrome Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023: Development Activities, Key players, Emerging Drugs, Therapeutic Assessment

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turner Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2023" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers comprehensive insights into the Turner Syndrome pipeline landscape, covering more than 4 companies and 4 pipeline drugs. It provides detailed profiles of these pipeline drugs, encompassing both clinical and nonclinical stage products. The report also assesses these therapeutics by product type, development stage, route of administration, and molecule type. Additionally, it highlights inactive pipeline products within this field.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of the current scenario and growth prospects related to Turner Syndrome. It furnishes a detailed overview of the Turner Syndrome pipeline landscape, including an introduction to the disease and treatment guidelines. The assessment section of the report includes a thorough commercial assessment of Turner Syndrome and a clinical evaluation of the pipeline products currently in development.

Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive description of each drug, encompassing its mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if applicable), and product development activities. This section covers various aspects such as technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, funding, designations, and other relevant product-related details.

Key Report Highlights:

Companies and academic institutions are actively engaged in addressing challenges and exploring opportunities that could impact Turner Syndrome research and development. The therapies under development are focused on innovative approaches to treat or improve Turner Syndrome.

Pipeline Development Activities:

The report provides insights into various therapeutic candidates at different stages, including Phase II, Phase I, preclinical, and discovery stages. It also analyzes the key players involved in developing these Turner Syndrome therapeutic drugs.

Emerging Drugs for Turner Syndrome:

This segment of the report offers a detailed analysis of multiple drugs in various stages of clinical development, ranging from Phase II to discovery. It provides valuable information about clinical trial details, pharmacological actions, agreements, collaborations, as well as the latest news and press releases related to these drugs.

Turner Syndrome Emerging Drugs

LUM201: Lumos Pharma



Lumos Pharma's drug candidate LUM 201, also known as Ibutamoren, is a small molecule which is to be administered orally, promotes the secretion (secretagogue) of Growth Hormone (GH) from the pituitary gland. LUM-201 acts as an agonist of the GH Secretagogue Receptor to stimulate GH release.

LUM-201 has been observed to increase the amplitude of endogenous pulsatile GH secretion in humans, which mimics the natural pattern of GH secretion.It is currently in the Phase I of drug development for Turner Syndrome. The molecule has received the orphan drug status for somatotrophin deficiency. The company is planning to conduct a Phase II trial for Turner syndrome.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Turner Syndrome drugs?

How many Turner Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Turner Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Turner Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Turner Syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Turner Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment



Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Turner Syndrome Report Insights

Turner Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Turner Syndrome Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Players

Lumos Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

Key Products

LUM 201

TransCon hGH

