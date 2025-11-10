Turnin' Up the Heat, Slim Chickens-Style: Spicy Tenders Make Their Debut Nationwide

Launching on November 17, the new Spicy Tenders pack serious flavor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Chickens, the 300-plus-unit fast-casual franchise known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, 14 flavorful dipping sauces, and warm Southern hospitality, is turning up the heat this fall with the launch of its first-ever Spicy Tenders, debuting nationwide on November 17.

The Spicy Tender brings authentic heat without compromising the classic Slim's flavor. The spicy seasoning clings to the tender for bold flavor in every bite. The Spicy Tenders meals will be offered at the same price as the classic tender meals.

"This tender delivers for spicy seekers," said Grant Springer , senior director of brand strategy at Slim Chickens. "At about 20,000-plus Scoville units, it's hotter than a serrano but not quite as hot as a habanero. It's a flavorful heat balanced with sweet and smoky elements."

From Monday, November 10, through Sunday, November 16, guests who visit and order our preview of the new Spicy Tenders will receive 2x points.

Building on Slim Chickens' signature tender that has been a guest favorite since 2003, the Spicy Tenders add a heat-forward option," with more spicy innovations planned. "We're already looking forward to additional ways we can bring spice to other areas of our menu," Springer said.

Find your nearest Slim Chickens at: slimchickens.com/location-menus/#location-list .

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with 14 flavorful dipping sauces to choose from. With more than 300 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, and Malaysia, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.

For more information on Slim Chickens, visit www.slimchickens.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Slim Chickens