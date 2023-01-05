Turning Air into Water: American Company Airiver™ Bringing Water Freedom to the Marketplace

Airiver's portable atmospheric water generators have now hit the market. The company expects to make a bold splash globally by rapidly enhancing health and quality of life for the environmentally conscious, survivalist, and remote living.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airiver™ today announced its official launch of its atmospheric water generators on the marketplace. The U.S. based company's newest innovation introduces a sustainable water supply option to populations seeking convenient access to eco-friendly and clean water.

Airiver's water generator is expected to be welcomed by remote living, off-grid populations, as well as those desiring eco-friendly, sustainable water. U.S. company Airiver is on a mission to bring a sustainable water supply to the world using transformative technology solutions. Its products aim to increase accessibility to clean water internationally, enhancing water security and freedom for all.

Utilizing minimal power consumption and a multi-stage filtration system that eliminates impurities conventional filters cannot extract, Airiver's advanced technology ensures its water generators produce up to 30 liters of pure, alkaline water per day. Air is captured by the ventilation system, then condensed at low temperatures to produce water that undergoes a vigorous filtration and UV sterilization process, resulting in mineralized water with an optimal pH of 7.6. Each wheeled unit has dimensions of just 40 x 40 x 111 centimeters, weighing in under 100 pounds.

"Two billion people don't have access to safe, clean water at home. For something that is so critical to our health, environment and economy, this is unacceptable. Atmospheric home water generators can help our global water crisis by giving people a sustainable option to access clean water, especially those living remotely and off-grid, and even preppers storing water for emergencies," states Silver.

Airiver aims to extend the impact of its atmospheric water generator overseas, into severely disadvantaged and poverty-stricken areas. The company's innovation is projected to arrive on the international stage later this year, with deployment expected in Chile, Brazil, and Mexico.

For more information on Airiver's atmospheric water generators, visit: https://airiver.io/

About Airiver™

Airiver was founded in 2021 with the mission to bring a sustainable water supply to the world using transformative technology solutions. Its products aim to increase accessibility to clean water internationally, enhancing water security, and freedom for all.

