Turning Announces a New Partnership with Bongo to Create a Dynamic Learning Experience

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning , the ultimate learning solution, announced a partnership with Bongo to facilitate a virtual classroom experience that enables in-person learning, remote learning, or hybrid learning. With Turning's upcoming Dojo360 launch, organizations will have a single-source solution for hybrid learning with the ability to instruct live audiences, remote audiences, or assign self-paced learning from a central hub.

Alongside Turning's industry-leading Point Solutions: Turning Pro and Turning Classic as well as Content Solutions: Knowbly and ExamView, Turning delivers a full suite of active learning solutions that offer hyflex, audience engagement, and content solutions as part of a full learning path.

Creating an Interactive Learning Experience

Unlike traditional meeting software, Dojo360's Virtual Classroom is designed to meet the needs of instructors and learners, allowing users to flex between in-person, remote learning, or hybrid learning.

Organizations use Dojo360's video workflows to facilitate repeated practice, personalized feedback, and peer-to-peer collaboration within a structured environment. When individuals demonstrate skills and apply their knowledge within a real-world context, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency.

"As companies and higher education institutions embrace a new era of engagement in a hybrid, remote, and in-person learning environment, Turning has a full suite of solutions to empower every instructor and trainer to have the right-sized solution to engage each participant in a personalized way. We're excited to expand upon the full Turning solution suite with the Bongo partnership as we bring the virtual classroom to every organization and classroom to increase learning outcomes," Kenneth Frank, CEO of Turning.

Trainers and Instructors will have new avenues to drive audience engagement through blend live classes or self-paced assignments with interactive assessment and virtual learning spaces. Enhanced reporting provides visibility into the performance and engagement results at the individual, class/assignment, and course level. This integrated toolset seamlessly plugs into any LMS, LXP, or custom solution.

"Instructors and learners have had to embrace online learning through a mutually exclusive lens - live or self-paced. Together, Bongo and Turning created Dojo360 to provide instructors an opportunity to see the results of formative assessments and adapt - in real-time - to learners' needs, improving learner engagement and learning outcomes through interactive assessment within a virtual learning space," Josh Kamrath, CEO of Bongo.

Looking to the year ahead, Turning expects to continue to grow its collaboration with Bongo to ensure customers have access to the best training platform available.

About Turning

Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. Our mission is to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive products that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Customers like The Walt Disney Company, Georgia Tech, and Mayo Clinic use Turning to unlock their learning potential. Learn more at www.turning.com .

About Bongo

Bongo is an embedded solution that drives meaningful assessment, experiential learning, and skill development at scale through live and self-paced video-based engagement and personalized feedback. Organizations use our video workflows to create opportunities for practice, demonstration, analysis, and collaboration. When individuals show what they can do within a real-world learning environment, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. For more information, visit www.bongolearn.com/.

