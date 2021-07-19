Turning Announces New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement SaaS platforms and hybrid learning solutions, announced today that Jim Gilbertson has been named its Chief Financial Officer. Gilbertson is a proven C-suite leader who comes to Turning with over 30 years of experience leading companies to accelerated and elevated levels of financial growth, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer for BBQ Holdings, Inc.

"Turning is at an exciting inflection point where the market and Turning's solutions are poised for transformational growth," said Gilbertson, CFO of Turning. "Across all of our business segments, both in the United States and abroad, the opportunities to create differential impact and profitable financial return are real, and realizable."

Gilbertson is joining Turning at a time of rapid innovation as global education and business segments re-enter a "new normal" of post-COVID learning and working this fall. Turning's array of proprietary technologies — including its recently launched Dojo360 platform and other industry-defining student, employee, and audience engagement solutions like Turning's Point Solutions and ExamView— will expand to reach and meet the changing needs of instructors and learners across traditional, virtual, and hybrid environments.

"Jim is a terrific add to our executive team," said Murad Velani, Turning's Chief Executive Officer. "Jim is a best of class strategic-operating-financial leader who brings a proven approach to accelerate enterprise value that will impact all aspects of our business. Jim's customer-centricity and commitment to building great teams and culture make him a perfect fit for Turning."

About Turning

Founded in 2002, Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive services that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Learn more at www.turning.com .

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/ .

